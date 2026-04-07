Finland Construction Industry Report 2026: Output to Grow by 2.5% This Year Before Register an AAGR of 3.6% During 2027-2030, Driven by Investments in Renewables, Transport, and Industrial Projects

Dublin, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Finland Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2030 (H1 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Construction industry in Finland to expand in real terms by 2.5% in 2026, supported by improvements in investments in renewable energy, transportation, and industrial projects.

In mid-December 2025, the Parliament approved the 2026 Budget, which includes total expenditure of EUR90.8 billion ($99.1 billion), an increase of EUR1.6 billion ($1.7 billion) compared with the 2025 Budget. However, the construction industry is expected to face downside risks in the short-term owing to economic uncertainty amid war in Ukraine, coupled with an increase in bankruptcies, and cost concerns of projects and falling building permits.

For instance, although a study is underway as of November 2025 for the development of proposed EUR10-20 billion ($10.9-21.8 billion) Finland-Sweden tunnel/bridge project, it is facing cost and environmental concerns which can cause delays in the execution process. According to Statistics Finland, the total number of building permits issued in the country declined by 24.8% year on year (YoY) in the first ten months of 2025, with the non-residential building permits and residential building permits declining by 32.3% YoY and 3.4% YoY, respectively during the same period.



Over the remainder of the forecast period, the construction industry is expected to register an annual average growth of 3.6% from 2027 to 2030, supported by the government's efforts to develop data center, transport, housing and industrial infrastructure. In November 2025, Prime Minister announced the country's focus on attracting data center investments to revive the economy.

Later, as of early-December 2026, the governing body of the City of Kuopio along with Finnish data center developer, Polarnode are preparing a design reservation agreement to build a EUR915.8 million ($1 billion) data center in Kuopio. The first phase is scheduled to be completed by 2027 and the whole project is scheduled to be completed by 2030.

The growth in the transport infrastructure will be supported by the implementation of the National Transport System Plan for 2026-37 (Transport 12), with an aim to upgrade the country's transport infrastructure. Under which, the government plans to spend EUR20 billion ($21.8 billion) by 2037. Moreover, the government's plan to generate 53% electricity from renewable sources by 2030 and reach carbon neutrality by 2035 is expected to surge renewable energy construction activities. Also, the government also aims to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 90-95% by 2050, compared to the 1990 emissions level.

Report Scope

Historical (2021-2025) and forecast (2026-2030) valuations of the construction industry in Finland, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uypyjy

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