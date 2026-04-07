Bulgaria Construction Industry Report 2026: Output to Slow from 4.7% in 2025 to 1.5% in 2026 Due to Declined Budget Funding - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bulgaria Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2030 (H1 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Growth in Bulgaria's construction industry is expected to slow in real terms from 4.7% in 2025 to 1.5% in 2026, owing to a decline in infrastructure funding in the 2026 budget, which will lead to lack of funding for the development of infrastructure projects across the country.

In January 2026, the Minister of Transport and Communications Grozdan Karadzhov announced that construction on key sites will halt by March 2026, due to a lack of funds; this includes a halt on work in more than 30 main railway sections. According to the NSI, the total area of new building construction started to decline by 6.7% year-on-year (YoY) from 4.3 million m2 in Q1-Q3 2024 to 3.9 million m2 in Q1-Q3 2025.

Overall, it rose by 4% YoY in 2024. The industry's growth in 2026 will, however, be supported by rising construction loans, and Foreign Direct Investment in the country. According to the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), the total value of loans to the construction industry rose by 22.2% YoY in the first nine months of 2025, and annually it grew by 14% in 2024.



Over the remainder of the forecast period, the construction industry in Bulgaria is expected to register an annual average growth of 3.8% between 2027 and 2030, supported by private and public investments in transport, renewable energy, and industrial sectors. The government announced in August 2025 that Bulgaria's natural gas consumption is forecasted by Bulgartransgaz, a state-owned gas transmission operator, to nearly double by 2034, increasing at around 6% annually from 2025 to reach approximately 4.5bcm.

This projection aligns with the ten-year Network Development Plan (TYNDP) 2025-2034, which anticipates elevated peak daily winter demands and supports infrastructure expansions like regional interconnections, while current imports stand at about 2.7bcm in 2024 following a post-2021 peak of 3.3bcm. The outlook coincides with ongoing coal-to-gas CHP conversions labeled "hydrogen-ready," backed by EU Modernisation Fund allocations, including BGN29.4 million ($16.4 million) initially plus BGN127.2 million ($71 million) more for Bulgaria, despite criticisms of fossil fuel lock-in.

Report Scope

Historical (2021-2025) and forecast (2026-2030) valuations of the construction industry in Bulgaria, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e0450a

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