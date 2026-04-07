Philly Hired Announces Free Job Postings for Greater Philadelphia Non-Profits via Pledge 1% Commitment

PHILADELPHIA, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Philly Hired, the region’s new hyper-local job board serving the Greater Philadelphia area, is proud to announce a new initiative providing free, unlimited job postings for qualified non-profit organizations throughout the Greater Philadelphia area. This move reinforces the company’s dedication to community impact through its official membership in Pledge 1%, a global philanthropic movement.

Founded by industry titans Marc Benioff (Salesforce) and Scott Farquhar (Atlassian), Pledge 1% encourages companies to donate 1% of their equity, staff time, product, or profit to local causes. Philly Hired is fulfilling this mission by pledging 1% of its product, profit, and staff time back to the Philadelphia community.

Empowering the Mission-Driven Sector

Recognizing the vital role non-profits play in the city’s ecosystem, Philly Hired is removing the financial barriers to talent acquisition. Qualified 501(c)(3) organizations will now receive:

Unlimited Job Postings: No caps on recruiting for full-time, part-time, or volunteer roles.

No caps on recruiting for full-time, part-time, or volunteer roles. Featured Employer Profiles: Enhanced visibility to showcase their mission and culture.

Enhanced visibility to showcase their mission and culture. Community News Sharing: A platform to broadcast organizational milestones and impact stories to a hyper-local audience of active job seekers.





"Our commitment to Philadelphia goes beyond simply filling roles; it’s about strengthening the fabric of our neighborhoods," said Richard Eib, Group Managing Director of Philly Hired. "By joining the Pledge 1% movement, we are ensuring that the organizations doing the hardest work in our city have the best tools to find the talent they need, at zero cost to them."

Boosting Local Impact

As Philadelphia continues to navigate a shifting economic landscape, the demand for mission-driven work has never been higher. By leveraging Philly Hired’s platform, local non-profits can connect directly with skilled professionals who are specifically looking to work within the Delaware Valley.

How to Apply

Non-profit organizations interested in claiming their free employer profile and beginning their recruitment efforts are encouraged to reach out to the Philly Hired team today.

Email: hello@localtalentgroup.com

Phone: (833) 584-5627





About Philly Hired

Philly Hired is a hyper-local job board platform based in Philadelphia, PA. Dedicated to the economic vitality of the region, Philly Hired connects the area’s top employers with skilled professionals across all industries.

Media Contact

Richard Eib

Group Managing Director

Philly Hired

Email: pr@localtalentgroup.com