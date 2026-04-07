$HAREHOLDER ALERT: The M&A Class Action Firm Continues to Investigate the Merger—AFBI, APLS, OLPX, and KORE

NEW YORK, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Class Action Attorney Juan Monteverde with Monteverde & Associates PC (the “M&A Class Action Firm”), has recovered millions of dollars for shareholders and is recognized as a Top 50 Firm in the 2025 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. We are headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City and are investigating

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFBI) related to its sale to Fidelity Bancshares (N.C.), Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Affinity shareholders are expected to receive $23.00 per share in cash.



Click here for more information https://monteverdelaw.com/case/affinity-bancshares-inc-2/. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) related to its sale to Biogen, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Apellis shareholders are expected to receive $41.00 per share in cash and a non-transferable contingent value right for the right to receive two payments of $2.00 per share each, contingent on certain annual global net sales thresholds being met for SYFOVRE.



Click here for more information https://monteverdelaw.com/case/apellis-pharmaceuticals-inc/. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) related to its sale to Henkel US Operations Corporation. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Olaplex shareholders are expected to receive $2.06 per share in cash.



Click here for more information https://monteverdelaw.com/case/olaplex-holdings-inc/. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KORE) related to its sale to Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. and Abry Partners. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, KORE shareholders are expected to receive $9.25 per share.



Click here for more info https://monteverdelaw.com/case/kore-group-holdings-inc/. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

NOT ALL LAW FIRMS ARE THE SAME. Before you hire a law firm, you should talk to a lawyer and ask:

Do you file class actions and go to Court? When was the last time you recovered money for shareholders? What cases did you recover money in and how much?



About Monteverde & Associates PC

Our firm litigates and has recovered money for shareholders…and we do it from our offices in the Empire State Building. We are a national class action securities firm with a successful track record in trial and appellate courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court.

No company, director or officer is above the law. If you own common stock in the above listed company and have concerns or wish to obtain additional information free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:

Juan Monteverde, Esq.

MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC

The Empire State Building

350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4740

New York, NY 10118

United States of America

jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com

Tel: (212) 971-1341