Austria Construction Industry Report 2026: Output to Grow by 1.7% This Year Before Registering an AAGR of 3.1% Between 2027-2030, Driven by PPI to Develop Transport and Renewable Energy Infrastructure

Dublin, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Austria Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2030 (H1 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction industry in Austria is expected to grow in real terms by 1.7% in 2026, supported by a rise in housing loans, coupled with investment in energy projects.

According to Eurostat, the gross fixed capital formation in the building and construction sector grew by 1.7% year-on-year (YoY) in the first nine months of 2025, preceded by an annual decline of 9.3% in 2024. According to the Oesterreichische Nationalbank (OeNB), new loans for housing purposes grew by 48% YoY in the first nine months of 2025.



Over the remainder of the forecast period, the construction industry is expected to register an annual average growth rate of 3.1% between 2027 and 2030, supported by public and private investments to develop the transport and renewable energy infrastructure, coupled with the government's aim to produce 100% of the country's electricity through renewable energy sources by 2030, and achieve full climate neutrality by 2040.

Thus, to achieve this target in October 2025, the government announced its plan to overhaul its entire energy law system by the end of 2026, as key rules have become outdated.

Report Scope

Historical (2021-2025) and forecast (2026-2030) valuations of the construction industry in Austria, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wk2cg5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.