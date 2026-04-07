Speke AI to Showcase Ambient AI Solutions at UCA’s 2026 Urgent Care Convention

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Speke AI is proud to announce its participation in the Urgent Care Association’s (UCA) 2026 Urgent Care Convention, taking place April 11-14 in Chicago, IL. The company will exhibit in the Solutions.Expo at booth #1018, where attendees can connect with the team and experience innovative AI solutions built for urgent care.

The Urgent Care Association’s chosen theme for this year's convention, Amplify, reflects the broader industry focus on strengthening performance and elevating care delivery. This aligns directly with Speke AI’s commitment to empower urgent care teams with smarter, more efficient tools as they adapt to growing pressures, workforce shortages, rising patient volumes, and the need for more efficient workflows.

“As urgent care centers face increasing demand and operational complexity, we’re dedicated to empowering them with innovative technology that helps streamline operations, enhance patient care, and drive sustainable growth,” said Brian Hudson, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Speke AI. “We’re focused on helping organizations stay connected during patient care by reducing friction and supporting care teams with technology that works in the background.”

At booth #1018, Speke AI will offer live demos of Speke Express , its ambient AI solution designed for speed and accuracy in high-volume settings, giving attendees a firsthand look at how automation can simplify patient interactions and reduce administrative strain. Speke Express helps providers complete documentation in real time, without the need to break focus from the patient.

Speke AI will also showcase Speke Pro , which combines its core platform with live feedback loops with trained clinical support specialists for a customized experience that supports the provider at every step. Both solutions can easily integrate into existing urgent care workflows, enabling organizations to scale more efficiently without compromising quality or patient satisfaction.

For more information about Speke AI, please visit https://www.spekeai.com/ . Stay updated on the latest news and developments by following Speke AI on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook , or X .

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