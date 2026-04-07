Portugal Construction Industry Report 2026: Output to Grow by 2.3% This Year, Driven by an Increase in Building Permits, Export Activities, Investments in Transport and Energy - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Portugal Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2030 (H1 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Portuguese construction industry is expected to grow in real terms by 2.3% in 2026, supported by an increase in building permits issued, and export activities, coupled with investments in transport and energy projects.

According to the Instituto Nacional de Estatistica (INE), the total number of building permits issued in the country grew by 3.2% year-on-year (YoY) in the first 11 months of 2025, preceded by an annual growth of 8.7% in 2024. Simultaneously, government efforts to repair and rebuild the transport infrastructure, which was destroyed by Storm Kristin in mid-January 2026, will accelerate the growth rate in the construction industry. In February 2026, the Portuguese government announced a support package worth EUR2.5 billion ($2.7 billion) for the reconstruction of infrastructure and provide support for families and businesses.

The construction industry will also be supported by the government's 2026 budget, which was approved by Portugal's parliament in November 2025, with an expenditure of EUR140.3 billion ($153.1 billion), an increase of 4.5% compared to the 2025 budget. In the 2026 budget, the government allocated EUR17.2 billion ($18.9 billion) for healthcare, EUR7.5 billion ($8.2 billion) for education, EUR6.9 billion ($7.5 billion) for infrastructure and housing, and EUR2.4 billion ($2.6 billion) for the environment and energy.



The construction industry is expected to register an annual average growth of 1.5% between 2027 and 2030, supported by investments as part of the Recovery and Resilience Plans (RRP). The RRP includes 83 investments and 32 reforms. In November 2025, Portugal received an eight payment, worth EUR1.06 billion ($1.16 billion), as part of the EU's EUR22.2 billion ($24.2 billion) RRP for upgrading healthcare, housing, social inclusion, and digital infrastructure. Growth will also be supported by the National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP 2030), under which the government plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 55% compared to 2005 levels by 2030.

The government's commitment to increase the share of renewable energy in its final energy consumption to 51% by 2030 and promote renewable energy potential to increase solar capacity to 20.8GW by 2030 will also support the industry's growth over the forecast period. In November 2025, a Spanish electric utility company, Iberdrola, began construction of the Tamega Wind Complex in Braga with an EUR1.1 billion ($1.2 billion) investment. The project involves the construction of a 274MW powerhouse, substations, and 38 wind turbines with a capacity of 7.2MW, by 2027.

Report Scope

Historical (2021-2025) and forecast (2026-2030) valuations of the construction industry in Portugal, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y5eqcc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.