Slovakia Construction Industry Report 2026: Output to Grow by 3.2% This Year, Driven by Investments in Renewable Energy, Residential, and Transport Projects - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Slovakia Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2030 (H1 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction industry in Slovakia is expected to grow in real terms by 3.2% in 2026, supported by investments in renewable energy, residential, and transport infrastructure projects.

In December 2025, the European Investment Bank (EIB) revealed that it provided a EUR350 million ($382.2 million) loan - its largest corporate loan in Slovakia - to Zapadoslovenska energetika (ZSE) Group, a Slovakian electricity supplier to fund a multiannual program modernizing electricity distribution networks across western and eastern Slovakia and investments for Bratislava, over the next three years.

The fund aims to upgrade high, medium, and low-voltage overhead lines and underground cables, modernize transformers and substations, roll out smart technologies and grid automation, enhance reliability for renewables integration, e-mobility, and rising demand from electrification in heating/transport, while boosting resilience to extreme weather in cohesion regions. This supports Slovakia's National Energy and Climate Plan, REPowerEU, European Green Deal, and EU climate neutrality goals, aligning with EIB's EUR1 trillion ($1.1 trillion) green investment target this decade.



Over the remainder of the forecast period, the Slovak construction industry is expected to record an average annual growth rate of 4.3% from 2027 to 2030, supported by investments in infrastructure, industrial, and energy sectors, coupled with the government plan to increase the renewable energy share in gross final consumption from 17.5% in 2022 to 23% by 2030.

In October 2025, Gotion High-Tech, a Chinese manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries, commenced construction on Slovakia's first mega-scale battery gigafactory in Surany, spanning 65 ha in a strategic industrial park. The initial phase targets 20GWh annual lithium-ion battery capacity via joint venture Gotion InoBat Batteries (GIB) EnergyX Slovakia (Gotion 80%, InoBat Auto j.s.a. 20%), backed by up to EUR1.2 billion ($1.3 billion) investment from a EUR2.5 billion ($2.7 billion) dual-site plan including Morocco; construction completion is slated in 2027, creating 1,300 jobs in the region.

Report Scope

Historical (2021-2025) and forecast (2026-2030) valuations of the construction industry in Slovakia, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3. Latest news and developments



4. Project analytics



5. Construction Market Data



6. Risk Profile



7. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h6swso

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