Vietnam Construction Industry Report 2026: Output to Expand by 7.9% this Year Before Registering an AAGR of 6.5% Between 2027-2030

Dublin, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2030 (Q1 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The analyst expects the construction industry in Vietnam to grow by 7.9% in real terms in 2026, supported by increased foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country and investments majorly in transport and energy infrastructure.

According to the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Finance, total registered FDI reached VND987.7 trillion ($38.42 billion) in 2025, marking a Year-on-Year (YoY) growth of 0.5%.

Furthermore, in November 2025, Vietnam's 15th National Assembly approved the 2026 State Budget, with an allocated expenditure of VND3.2 quadrillion ($124.5 billion), including VND1.8 quadrillion ($70 billion) for the central budget, covering VND238.4 trillion ($9.3 billion) in transfers to localities, VND187.2 trillion ($7.3 billion) in targeted supplementary funding, VND53.6 trillion ($2.1 billion) for local base salaries, and VND1.4 quadrillion ($54.5 billion) for local budgets excluding central transfers.



The construction industry in Vietnam is expected to register an annual average growth of 6.5% from 2027 to 2030, supported by the government's efforts to develop housing, energy and transport infrastructure and the Ministry of Industry and Trade's strategy to produce 20 million tonnes of hydrogen per year by 2050.

Growth will also be supported by the Ministry of Transport target to increase expressway length from 1,900km in 2023 to 5,000km by 2030. Ho Chi Minh City's (HCMC) urban railway plan includes eight metro lines with a total investment of VND633.9 trillion ($24.7 billion) by 2035.

In another boost to the construction industry, Vietnam's Eight Power Development Master Plan 2021-30 (PDP8) aims to increase the share of renewable energy in the total power supply from 25.3% in 2020 to 28-36% of the energy mix by 2030

Report Scope

Historical (2021-2025) and forecast (2026-2030) valuations of the construction industry in Vietnam, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/is5aov

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