Eesti Energia Group Audited Results for the Full Year 2025

The annual report with included independent auditor's report has been made public on Eesti Energia’s website at https://www.enefit.com/en/investorile

Compared to the unaudited annual report no material changes were made.

Profit allocation proposal

The retained earnings of the Eesti Energia Group as at 31 December 2025 were EUR 312,968,894.44 of which the loss for the year 2025 amounted to EUR 89,152,604.29.

The Management Board proposes under section 332 of the Commercial Code of Estonia to allocate the retained earnings of the Eesti Energia Group as at 31 December 2025 as follows:

1. to pay EUR 35,300,000 as dividends to the shareholder;

2. not to distribute the remaining retained earnings of EUR 277,668,894.44 due to the continuing financing needs of the Eesti Energia Group.

Further Information:

Danel Freiberg

Head of Treasury and Financial Risk Management

Eesti Energia AS

Tel: +372 5594 3838

Email: danel.freiberg@enefit.com

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