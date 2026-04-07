Parable Hospitality and Turo Partner to Celebrate American Road Trips and the Reopening of California’s Iconic Highway 1

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Highway 1, California’s legendary coastal drive officially reopens following a nearly three-year partial closure, Parable Hospitality and car rental marketplace Turo are inviting travelers to rediscover the magic of the open road with the launch of Road Trip Revival. The new partnership celebrates the reopening and the enduring spirit of the American road trip as the country celebrates its 250th anniversary.

Designed to inspire travelers to slow down, explore iconic coastal towns, and experience California's most scenic drive, the collaboration debuts April 7, 2026, with a 10-day Highway 1 Road Trip Giveaway, alongside a bookable Road Trip Revival package offered through the end of the year.

“Highway 1 is more than a road, it’s a connective thread weaving together some of California’s most picturesque coastal towns,” said Scott Roby, president of Parable Hospitality. “With its reopening, we saw an opportunity to celebrate the freedom and nostalgia that define a great road trip, while highlighting the remarkable destinations that make California’s coastline so iconic. We’re excited to partner with Turo to offer travelers a thoughtfully curated journey down the coast.”

Details of the 10-Day Coastal Road Trip Giveaway

The Highway 1 Road Trip Giveaway offers one lucky winner the ultimate California coastal escape, featuring:

Approximate Total Prize Value: $3,640

The sweepstakes begins on April 7, 2026, and entries are accepted via an online form through May 6, 2026. Full giveaway rules, eligibility requirements, and entry details are available at:

pacificahotels.com/highway-1-giveaway.

Road Trip Revival Package

In addition to the giveaway, Parable Hospitality and Turo are offering travelers the opportunity to book their own Road Trip Revival with a limited-time package designed for flexible, self-guided exploration.

Package inclusions:

Two-night hotel stays at five of Parable Hospitality’s destinations in the Pacifica Hotels collection.

$500 in Turo travel credit



The Road Trip Revival package is priced starting at $3,000 and bookable for stays through December 30, 2026. Certain blackout dates apply. For more information, or to book, visit pacificahotels.com/highway-1-giveaway.

“Turo and Parable share a vision of giving travelers a more personalized alternative to conventional hotels and traditional car rentals,” said Head of Turo US Tim Rossanis. “By pairing distinctive coastal stays with the ability to choose the perfect vehicle for the journey, this partnership invites travelers to experience California State Route 1 in a way that’s more flexible, memorable, and rooted in the spirit of the classic American road trip.”

Timed to the reopening of Highway 1 and America’s 250th anniversary, Road Trip Revival taps into renewed enthusiasm for domestic exploration, flexible itineraries, and iconic American landscapes. Together, Parable Hospitality and Turo aim to reintroduce travelers to one of the country’s most celebrated drives, one coastal mile at a time.

For more information, visit pacificahotels.com/highway-1-giveaway and follow Pacifica Hotels and Turo on Instagram for updates and entry details.

ABOUT PARABLE HOSPITALITY

Parable Hospitality, launched in 2026, is an owner-centric hospitality management partner overseeing an extensive portfolio of boutique, lifestyle, and branded hotels across the Pacific Coast and Hawaii. Pacifica Hotels, their curated collection of boutique getaways, are thoughtfully designed to reflect the spirit of their destination. For more information and a complete portfolio, visit parablehospitality.com and pacificahotels.com.

ABOUT TURO

Turo is reinventing rental to unlock independence for all, with hundreds of thousands of vehicles listed by a vast network of local hosts across the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, and Australia. The platform removes the hassles and rigidity of the traditional experience by letting customers choose the exact vehicle they want, get it delivered to wherever they want, and to rent it for as long as they need.

Contact: Rana Kay / VERDIEN 619-251-4249 / rana@verdienpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/813254ac-cc9d-4f3e-b25b-79d99e9ce471

