True Footage Raises $40 Million Series C to Scale Full-Stack Residential Valuation Platform

AUSTIN, Texas, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- True Footage, a leading residential appraisal services and appraiser technology company, today announced the closing of its $40 million Series C funding round. The investment will accelerate the expansion of the company’s proprietary software platform, enabling faster, more accurate, and cost-efficient valuations at scale.

Four years ago, True Footage bet that the future of residential valuation was not simply selling software to incumbents, but building the full stack, from advanced data science to the actual appraisal itself. Today, after processing millions of appraisals and developing proprietary AI and analytics tools from the ground up, the company is poised to scale what has become one of the most comprehensive platforms in residential valuation.

“Our technology allows us to deliver defensible, interpretable valuations built on real-time data, while empowering appraisers with tools shaped by the industry’s top professionals,” said John Liss, Founder and CEO of True Footage. “As the housing market grows more volatile and affordability pressures mount, the industry cannot afford valuations that are slow, expensive, or opaque. Accurate, cost-efficient valuations driven by appraisers are essential to keeping homeownership accessible.”

True Footage’s flagship software, TrueTracts, was built through years of proprietary R&D and refined in collaboration with leading appraisers across the country. Trusted by the top 20% of appraisers nationwide, TrueTracts delivers powerful market analysis, time adjustments, feature adjustments, and trend insights that enhance quality, speed, and compliance.

The company, which launched in 2021 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas, now employs hundreds of appraisers across 33 states and partners with 300 mortgage lenders, including 7 of the top 10. With this latest round, True Footage has raised more than $105 million to date. The funding will support deeper deployment of residential valuations across well-known consumer brands (with additional announcements forthcoming), government bodies, and the mortgage lending space. True Footage also plans to strengthen collaborations with technology platforms serving the broader real estate ecosystem.

“We’ve earned the trust of thousands of appraisers by building original technology that puts experts in the driver’s seat,” added Liss. “This capital allows us to expand our platform and continue delivering the highest quality valuations possible.”

The round was led by returning investors, including Cox Enterprises, with participation from Nava Ventures, Roger Ferguson, Pilot Enterprises, Story Ventures, The Kraft Group, PagsGroup, and Mockingbird Capital.

About True Footage

True Footage is a technology-driven residential appraisal and appraiser services company founded in 2021 by John Liss. The company combines deep valuation expertise with proprietary AI-powered software, including TrueTracts, to deliver faster, more consistent, and transparent home valuations. True Footage operates across 30 states and serves hundreds of mortgage partners. For more information, visit www.truefootage.tech .