South Korea Construction Industry Report 2026: Marginal Growth of 0.2% this Year Driven by Public Investments in Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Manufacturing Projects - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Korea Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2030 (Q1 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The South Korean construction industry is expected to marginally grow by 0.2% in real terms in 2026, supported by increasing public investments in health care infrastructure, renewable energy, and manufacturing facility projects.

Slow construction growth in 2026 is attributed to sluggish housing market, coupled with falling building permits. According to Korean Statistical Information Service (KOSIS), the total number of permits issued for construction declined by 6% in 2025, while the average gross floor area issued for construction fell by 10.5% during the same period.



Over the remainder of the forecast period, the South Korean construction industry is expected to register an annual average growth rate of 3.3% from 2027 to 2030, supported by investments in housing, and semiconductor projects, coupled with the government's target to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

In early February 2026, the Korea Land and Housing Corporation (LH) announced a KRW17.9 trillion ($12.8 billion) plan for 2026 to expand public housing infrastructure. The plan focuses heavily on the Seoul metropolitan area, allocating approximately KRW12.8 trillion ($9.2 billion) of the total budget to projects in the capital region. Earlier, in January 2026, SK Hynix, South Korea based semiconductor company, announced its plan to invest KRW19 trillion ($13.6 billion) to construct a new advanced chip packaging facility in Cheongju.

Construction works is scheduled to begin in April 2026, with completion targeted by Q4 2027. Recently, in late February 2026, the company also announced investment of KRW21.6 trillion ($15.5 billion) for the construction of its first fabrication plant (fab) at its Yongin mega-cluster and for the development of five cleanrooms. Construction is expected to be completed by December 2030.

Report Scope

Historical (2021-2025) and forecast (2026-2030) valuations of the construction industry in South Korea, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1tjh57

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