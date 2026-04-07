BGB Group Appoints Julie Yoon as Chief Client Officer to Advance Client Engagement Through Breakthrough Thinking

Yoon, a proven internal leader known for breakthrough thinking and deep client insight, will lead the firm’s next phase of client engagement and strategic growth



NEW YORK, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BGB Group, a commercial solutions partner to the life sciences industry bringing together Strategic Advisory, Advertising, Medical Communications, and Market Access solutions, today announced the appointment of Julie Yoon as Chief Client Officer, a role in which she will lead the firm’s client engagement strategy and continue to elevate the impact and value delivered across its portfolio.

Julie Yoon, Chief Client Officer, BGB Group

Yoon, who stepped into the role in the fourth quarter of 2025, has been a driving force within BGB known for her ability to bring breakthrough thinking to complex client challenges and for building deep, enduring partnerships. With 30 years of industry expertise and seven years with BGB, Yoon consistently helps clients navigate the evolving healthcare landscape with clarity, creativity, and confidence.

In her new role, Yoon will focus on advancing client engagement across the organization, ensuring BGB continues to deliver innovative, strategically grounded solutions that create meaningful impact for clients.

As part of its commitment to identifying the strongest possible leader for the role, BGB conducted a broad market search that included external candidates, ultimately reinforcing Yoon as the clear choice.

“Julie is exactly the kind of leader we believe in at BGB - someone who combines deep client understanding with the ability to think in truly breakthrough ways,” said David Coman, CEO of BGB Group. “She has consistently raised the bar for what great partnership looks like, and her ability to make BGB the best part of our clients’ day is what truly sets her apart. I’m excited to see her bring that impact to this role.”

Yoon will partner closely with leadership across the organization to further strengthen client relationships, foster collaboration, and drive continued growth for BGB and its clients.

“The expectations on our clients are evolving rapidly, and the commercial landscape in healthcare is more complex than ever,” said Yoon. “What they need from partners is not just execution, but true strategic thinking and new ways to solve problems. I’m excited to help our teams push further - bringing breakthrough thinking to how we engage, how we collaborate, and how we deliver value - so we can continue to make a meaningful difference for our clients.”



About BGB Group

BGB Group is a commercial solutions partner to the life sciences industry, delivering Strategic Advisory, Advertising, Medical Communications, and Market Access solutions that work together to help brands navigate complexity and achieve measurable commercial impact. With a broad set of capabilities and a commitment to client success, BGB Group helps clients achieve meaningful outcomes that improve patient lives. Learn more at bgbgroup.com.

Media Contact

Terry Rehm, Sr. Director, Thought Leadership, BGB Group

trehm@bgbgroup.com

+1 862.288.0329

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6b40a312-0390-4ece-baf2-621bb7133ca1