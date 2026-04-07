Algeria Construction Industry Report 2026: Output to to Grow by 4.2% This Year, Driven by Transport Investments and Residential Sector Growth - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Algeria Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2030 (H1 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Algerian construction industry is anticipated to grow by 4.2% in real terms in 2026, supported by investment in transport infrastructure projects and growth in the residential sector, coupled with the government's allocation under the latest 2026 Financial Bill.

In January 2026, the government announced that the country expects multiple 2026 railway deliveries to expand its 5,738km network-up from 4,000km by 2025 via DZD2.4 trillion ($16.1 billion) investments-including the commercial launch of the 950km Bechar-Tindouf-Gara Djebilet mining line. In early December 2025, Algeria's Parliament approved the 2026 Finance Bill (1st January 2026 - 31st December 2026), allocating a record budget of about DZD19.2 trillion ($135 billion), compared to DZD18.2 trillion ($128 billion) allocated in 2025.

The 2026 bill supports the government's recovery and long-term development strategy, funding major national projects including large-scale housing, Gara Djebilet iron ore and mining railways, port and highway connectivity, 1,000MW solar power, Bellara steel complex, seawater desalination plants, and the Sidi Abdellah technopole.



Over the remainder of the forecast period, the construction industry is expected to grow at an annual average rate of 4.1% between 2027 and 2030, supported by investment in the renewable energy, and infrastructure projects in line with the government plans to invest DZD7 trillion ($50 billion) in the hydrocarbons sector by 2027; with 71% of the funds going towards exploration and production, 18% towards petrochemical projects, 5% towards gas liquefaction, and the rest towards the expansion of the oil and gas pipeline network.

Furthermore, in January 2026, the government announced that Algeria is advancing a major project to build a new civilian airport and sustainable city in Boughezoul, south of Algiers, to bolster logistics, tourism, and economic diversification using oil and gas revenues by 2035. The Public Works Ministry completed feasibility studies in January 2026, by shortlisting a site 67km from the city pending approval, while the eco-friendly urban hub-featuring renewable energy-aims to house 400,000 residents by 2035 and create 122,500 jobs as a logistics-tourism center easing coastal overcrowding.

A consortium of Egypt's Petrojet and Italy's Arkad awarded a DZD162 billion ($1.1 billion) contract for the second phase of the Hassi Bir Rekaiz oil field development project in Algeria, in October 2025. The project includes the construction of a central processing facility with a capacity of 31,500 barrels a day (b/d), along with associated facilities and pipeline networks extending over 217km. Furthermore, Algeria unveiled a DZD2.4 trillion ($16.1 billion) financial package in January 2026, aiming railway expansion plan to modernize and extend its network, targeting lower logistics costs, and stronger regional integration, as outlined by ANESRIF's Nabil Boubaya.

Report Scope

Historical (2021-2025) and forecast (2026-2030) valuations of the construction industry in Algeria, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kdhol2

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