Qatar Construction Industry Report 2026: Output to Register an AAGR of 4.5% During 2027-2030 After Growth of 5.2% in 2026, Supported by Private Investments in Renewables, Hospitality and Transport

Dublin, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Qatar Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2030 (Q1 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Qatar's construction industry to expand by 5.2% in real terms in 2026, supported by private investments in renewable energy, hospitality and transportation infrastructure.

According to the Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA), Qatar's construction industry value-add grew by 9.1% year-on-year (YoY) in Q3 2025, preceded by YoY growth of 8.7% in Q2 and 4.4% in Q1 2025. Recently, in December 2025, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of the State of Qatar, approved the general budget for the 2026 fiscal year (from 1st January 2026 to 31st December 2026), which is expected to boost investments in educational, healthcare and transport projects.

The budget includes an estimated total government expenditure of QAR220.8 billion ($60.7 billion), up 5% from the 2025 Budget. On the revenue side, the government projects total revenue of QAR199 billion ($54.7 billion), primarily driven by oil and gas earnings, supported by non-hydrocarbon revenues. Around QAR62.8 billion ($17.3 billion) is allocated to major capital projects, such as infrastructure, transport, and development initiatives that support long-term economic diversification, reflecting a 5.7% increase compared to the QAR59.4 billion ($16.3 billion) allocated in 2025 Budget.

However, recent joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran, starting February 28, 2026, are expected to have a substantial effect on Qatar's Liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports, presenting a critical threat. As the world's second-largest LNG exporter, Qatar is expected face a severe threat if the Strait of Hormuz remains a conflict zone, impacting the country's economy and public investments in infrastructure development.



Qatar's construction industry, over the forecast period, is expected to register an annual average growth of 4.5% from 2027 to 2030, supported by investments in LNG, renewable energy and transport infrastructure projects. Under the Qatar Ministry of Transport (MoT) Strategy 2025-30, also known as 'Reaching Beyond Horizons,' the government of Qatar aims to develop 124 transport infrastructure projects across 42 initiatives by 2030, with an estimated investment of QAR1.2 billion ($329.7 million).

Forecast period growth will also be bolstered by the country's aim to increase the renewable energy share in the total energy mix to 18% in 2030 from approximately 5% in 2024, including the development of 4GW of solar capacity and 200MW of distributed solar generation by 2030. Investments from the private sector are also anticipated to be generated, in line with the country's aim to boost LNG production from 77 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) in 2024 to 142 mtpa by 2030.

Report Scope

Historical (2021-2025) and forecast (2026-2030) valuations of the construction industry in Qatar, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix



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