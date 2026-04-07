Emovid Launches Asynchronous Verified Human Communication Platform to Combat AI-generated Fraud

SEATTLE, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emovid Corporation today announced the launch of the Verified Human Communication™ platform, the world’s first asynchronous communication service designed to distinguish human content from the rapidly growing flood of synthetic media, deepfakes, and automated bot traffic.

The platform introduces a new category of digital infrastructure that verifies human presence and identity while storing message provenance, enabling businesses to communicate securely and confidently in an era when AI-generated content is growing increasingly difficult to detect.

“Until now, the industry has focused on verifying either identity or identifying fraudulent content—but rarely both,” said Digvijay Chauhan, Co-Founder, CTO and COO of Emovid.

“Emovid’s patented platform verifies human origin and protects message integrity simultaneously, creating a new foundation for trusted digital communication.”





Addressing the Trust Crisis in Digital Communication

The rise of generative AI and automated agents has dramatically increased the risk of impersonation, fraud, and erroneous communications in business environments. Traditional approaches to counter this have focused primarily on detecting fraudulent content after it appears.

Emovid takes a fundamentally different approach: instead of attempting to identify fake content, the company employs a secure, auditable communication pipeline to verify that a real human created and transmitted the message.

This verified channel confirms both the sender’s identity and human presence, while the message’s contents can be confirmed thanks to Emovid’s tamper-proof provenance tracking.

The result is a secure framework that allows organizations to trust asynchronous digital communication with a level of confidence approaching in-person interaction. Businesses can quickly verify new vendors; security teams can shrink the surface for social engineering attacks; accounting departments can ensure money isn’t wired to impersonators. The list of use cases is long.

“Since the first large language models entered the mainstream, it’s been clear that digital communication would soon be overwhelmed by synthetic content, impersonation, and automated agents,” said Victor Cho, Co-Founder, CEO, and Chief Product Officer of Emovid.

“In this new reality, businesses need a simple way to communicate with verified humans asynchronously—where the integrity of the communication is as strong as being in person. We’re excited to launch the platform that finally makes that possible.”

Platform Features and Availability

Verified Human Presence & Identity: Confirms that a real person has created and transmitted a message

Confirms that a real person has created and transmitted a message Protected Content Provenance: Maintains transparent, auditable proof of message origin and integrity

Maintains transparent, auditable proof of message origin and integrity Visual Verification Seal: A visual seal signaling that the communication has been sent by a person vv

A visual seal signaling that the communication has been sent by a person vv Flexible Deployment: Available both as a direct SaaS communication service and as licensable infrastructure for third-party platforms

The technology is available both through Emovid’s SaaS platform at www.emovid.com, where businesses can immediately begin using verified communication workflows, and through enterprise licensing via www.emovidcorp.com, allowing organizations and technology partners to integrate Verified Human Communication directly into their products and services.

Foundational Infrastructure for Trust

The launch of the Verified Human Communication platform represents Emovid’s latest step to advance its original mission of ensuring authenticity in digital communication.

In addition to serving businesses directly, the platform doubles as foundational trust infrastructure that can be embedded across industries such as cybersecurity, finance and financial services, recruiting and human resources, and many more.

About Emovid Corporation

Because Trust Matters

In an era where artificial intelligence can generate increasingly convincing content, Emovid provides the critical infrastructure needed to verify human intent and preserve trust in digital communication.

The company’s patented Verified Human Communication™ platform and visual seal bind human presence, identity, and intent together into a single message that is secure, auditable, and tamper-proof.

In a world where reality is increasingly commoditized, Emovid delivers certified proof of real humans communicating with verified intent.

Learn more at:

www.emovidcorp.com

www.emovid.com

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/emovid/

For media inquiries:

Victor Cho

CEO & Board Member, Emovid

victor@emovid.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a1d19c0b-6a54-43b5-a090-28213b903073