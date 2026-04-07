Argentina Construction Industry Report 2026: Output to Expand by 5.5% this Year Before Registering a Projected AAGR of 4.7% Between 2027-2030

Dublin, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Argentina Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2030 (Q1 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction industry in Argentina is expected to expand by 5.5% in real terms in 2026, supported by an increase in building permits issued, coupled with investments in the transport infrastructure projects.

According to the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INDEC), the total area authorized for building permits by 246 municipalities grew by 5.4% year on year (YoY) in the first ten months of 2025. In late December 2025, Argentina's Senate approved President Javier Milei's 2026 Budget, marking the first time for his administration to successfully passed a budget through Congress. Key policies under the 2026 Budget include reducing subsidies, particularly in energy and transport, targeting assistance to lower-income groups.

In mid-September 2025, President Javier Milei's government sent the Argentina's National Public Investment Plan (PNIP) 2026-28 for approval in the Argentine Congress. The plan was subsequently approved by Congress in late December 2025, along with the 2026 National Budget. PNIP 2026-28 lays out a highly targeted and fiscally restrained approach to public investment, fully aligned with the Milei administration's commitment to fiscal balance and zero deficit. In terms of sectoral allocation, investment is highly concentrated across energy, fuels and mining sectors (about 23% of total allocations).



The industry is expected to register an annual average growth rate of 4.7% between 2027 and 2030, supported by investments in oil and gas infrastructure projects, coupled with the government's aim to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. Moreover, under the National Hydrogen Strategy (ENH), the government plans to invest ARS165.3 trillion ($90 billion) to produce at least five million tons (Mt) of low-emission hydrogen per year by 2050.

The strategy focuses on constructing hydrogen production hubs, improve road corridors, and ports to increase connectivity between hydrogen hubs and Argentina's network of universities and local technological centres by 2050. In November 2025, OpenAI and Sur Energy announced a monumental ARS59.3 billion ($25 billion) investment initiative across the country, capitalizing on the strengthened Milei-Trump relationship to unlock unprecedented economic opportunities.

This transformative project-likely centered on cutting-edge AI data centers in partnership with global tech giants like OpenAI and local energy firms such as Sur Energy under the RIGI incentive regime-positions Argentina as Latin America's emerging tech hub, featuring massive 500MW facilities for next-generation computing amid Vaca Muerta's energy surge.

Report Scope

Historical (2021-2025) and forecast (2026-2030) valuations of the construction industry in Argentina, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lyu2h9

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