Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits Monthly declaration of the total number of voting rights and shares

 | Source: Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits

MONTHLY DECLARATION OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES

(ARTICLE L233-8II THE COMMERCIAL CODE and 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATIONS OF THE FINANCIAL MARKETS AUTHORITY (AMF))

Charenton-le-Pont, 7th April 2026

MARIE BRIZARD WINE & SPIRITS

ISIN Code: 0000060873

Situation at:Total number of shares comprising share capitalTotal number of voting rights
31 March 2026111 989 823

Number of voting rights (1):
194 037 441



Number of exercisable voting rights (2):
193 906 971

Do the Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits SA by-laws contain a clause requiring disclosure of the crossing of any statutory thresholds in addition to that relating to legal thresholds: yes.

(1)   Including treasury shares

(2)   After deduction of treasury shares

Attachment


Attachments

MBWS_MONTHLY DECLARATION OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES_March 2026
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading