Convening of the Annual General Meeting of Euronext N.V.

Amsterdam, Athens, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Milan, Oslo and Paris – 7 April 2026 – Euronext today announced that the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) will take place on Wednesday 20 May 2026 at 10.30 CEST at Beursplein 5, 1012 JW Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

The agenda for the meeting is as follows:

1. Opening

2. Presentation by the Chief Executive Officer (discussion item)

3. Annual Report 2025

a) Explanation of the policy on additions to reserves and dividends (discussion item)

b) Proposal to adopt the 2025 remuneration report (voting item 1)

c) Proposal to adopt the 2025 financial statements (voting item 2)

d) Proposal to adopt a dividend of € 3.18 per ordinary share (voting item 3)

e) Proposal to discharge the members of the Managing Board in respect of their duties performed during the year 2025 (voting item 4)

f) Proposal to discharge the members of the Supervisory Board in respect of their duties performed during the year 2025 (voting item 5)

4. Composition of the Supervisory Board

a) Re-appointment of Dick Sluimers as a member of the Supervisory Board (voting item 6)

b) Appointment of George Handjinicolaou as a member of the Supervisory Board (voting item 7)

5. Composition of the Managing Board

a) Re-appointment of Fabrizio Testa as a member of the Managing Board (voting item 8)

b) Appointment of Yianos Kontopoulos as a member of the Managing Board (voting item 9)

6. Proposal to appoint the external auditor (voting item 10)

7. Proposal regarding cancellation of the company’s own shares purchased by the company under the share repurchase program (voting item 11)

8. Proposal to designate the Managing Board as the competent body:

a) to issue ordinary shares (voting item 12); and

b) to restrict or exclude the pre-emptive rights of shareholders (voting item 13)

9. Proposal to authorise the Managing Board to acquire ordinary shares in the share capital of the company on behalf of the company (voting item 14)

10. Any other business

11. Close





The AGM will be conducted in English.

Registration date AGM

Pursuant to Dutch law and Euronext N.V.’s Articles of Association, the persons who will be considered as entitled to attend and vote at the AGM are those persons who are registered as such in the administrations held by their financial intermediaries (the “Shareholders”) on 22 April 2026, after processing of all settlements on that date (the “Registration Date”).

Registration and voting instructions

Shareholders holding their shares through Euronext Securities Milan (i.e. the public) who wish to attend the AGM, provide instructions or grant a power of attorney to vote on their behalf, must complete the form (voting form / attendance card request) provided for this purpose by their financial intermediary or by Euronext Securities Department – Uptevia. The Shareholders should be aware that these documents must be received, no later than on Wednesday 13 May 2026 by their financial intermediary for receipt no later than on Thursday 14 May 2026 by Uptevia, Assemblées Générales, 90-110 Esplanade du Général de Gaulle 92931 Paris La Défense Cedex, France. The financial intermediary should deliver to the Shareholder a certificate of holding containing: name and city of residence of the Shareholder; number of shares; name and city of residence of the attendee (if different from the Shareholder) and declaration that the shares were in custody with the Euroclear France-admitted institution on the Registration Date. This certificate will serve as the admission certificate for the AGM for the Shareholder.

Shareholders holding their shares through Euronext Securities Porto in Portugal who wish to attend the AGM, provide instructions or grant a power of attorney to vote on their behalf, must complete the form (voting form / attendance card request) provided for this purpose by Euronext Securities Department – Uptevia Corporate Trust. The Shareholders should be aware that these documents must be received, no later than on Wednesday 13 May 2026 by their financial intermediary for receipt no later than on Thursday 14 May 2026 by BNP Paribas Securities Services, PT Local Team, Edificio ART’S – Av. D. Joao II – Lote 1.18.01, Bloco B, 1998-028 Lisboa, Portugal. The financial intermediary should deliver to the Shareholder a certificate of holding containing: name and city of residence of the Shareholder; number of shares on the Registration Date; name and city of residence of the attendee (if different from the Shareholder). This certificate will serve as admission certificate for the AGM for the Shareholder.

Persons without a valid admission certificate will not be given access to the meeting. Attendants may be asked for identification prior to being admitted.

At the time of the publication of this convening notice, Euronext’s total issued share capital in number of issued shares and in voting rights is published on Euronext’s website:

https://www.euronext.com/en/investor-relations/capital-and-shareholding

Webcast

There will be a live broadcast of the AGM via

https://euronext.engagestream.euronext.com/2026-05-20

AGM Documentation

The AGM Documentation (i.e. this convening notice, the agenda and the explanatory notes thereto including the information on the persons to be appointed to the Supervisory Board and the Managing Board, as well as the 2025 Annual Report) is available:

at the registered office of Euronext N.V.: Beursplein 5, 1012 JW Amsterdam, The Netherlands

by email request to EuronextCorporateSecretary@euronext.com

on Euronext’s website https://www.euronext.com/en/investor-relations/shareholder-meetings

at Uptevia - Assemblées Générales – 90-110 Esplanade du Général de Gaulle 92931 Paris La Défense Cedex, France - + 33 1 57 43 02 30

Managing Board and Supervisory Board of Euronext N.V.

Beursplein 5, 1012 JW Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Registered at the Dutch Chamber of Commerce, under number 60234520

CONTACTS

ANALYSTS & INVESTORS – ir@euronext.com

Investor Relations Judith Stein +33 6 15 23 91 97

Margaux Kurver +33 6 84 16 85 03

MEDIA – mediateam@euronext.com

Europe Andrea Monzani +39 02 72 42 62 13

Sandra Machado +351 917 776 897

Belgium Marianne Aalders +32 26 20 15 01

France, Corporate Flavio Bornancin-Tomasella +33 1 70 48 24 45

Greece Ioulia Zafolia +30 694 570 1070

Ireland Catalina Augspach +33 6 82 09 99 70

Italy Ester Russom +39 02 72 42 67 56

The Netherlands Marianne Aalders +31 20 721 41 33

Norway Cathrine Lorvik Segerlund +47 41 69 59 10

Portugal Sandra Machado +351 917 776 897

About Euronext

Euronext is the leading European capital market infrastructure, covering the entire capital markets value chain, from listing, trading, clearing, settlement and custody, to solutions for issuers and investors. Euronext runs MTS, one of Europe’s leading electronic fixed income trading markets, and Nord Pool, the European power market. Euronext also provides clearing and settlement services through Euronext Clearing and its Euronext Securities CSDs in Denmark, Italy, Norway and Portugal. In November 2025, Euronext acquired a majority stake in the Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX), reinforcing its pan-European footprint and further extending its fully integrated market infrastructure with the addition of an exchange, a CSD and a clearing house.

As of February 2026, Euronext’s regulated exchanges in Belgium, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and Portugal host over 1,800 listed issuers with €7 trillion in market capitalisation, a strong blue-chip franchise and the largest global centre for debt and fund listings. With a diverse domestic and international client base, Euronext handles 29% of European lit equity trading. Its products include equities, FX, ETFs, bonds, derivatives, commodities and indices.

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Disclaimer

This press release is for information purposes only: it is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities and is provided “as is”, without representation or warranty of any kind. While all reasonable care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the content, Euronext does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this publication may be regarded as creating any right or obligation. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext’s subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Euronext. This press release speaks only as of this date. Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is available at www.euronext.com/terms-use.

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