KPN has repurchased 800,000 KPN ordinary shares in the period from 30 March to 3 April 2026. The shares were repurchased at an average price of € 4.80 per share for a total consideration of € 3.8m. These repurchases are part of the € 250m share buyback started on 29 January 2026 and reflect KPN's commitment to structurally return additional capital to its shareholders.
The total number of ordinary shares repurchased until 3 April 2026 is 9,200,000 for a total consideration of € 42.8m.
Aggregated transaction details of the share buyback are available on our website.
Formal disclosures:
Royal KPN N.V.
Head of IR: Matthijs van Leijenhorst
Inside information: Yes
Topic: KPN reports on progress of € 250m share buyback
07/04/2026
KPN-SBB
Attachment