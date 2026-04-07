Total number of shares and voting rights at March 31, 2026

 | Source: Orange Orange

7 April 2026

Orange: information on the total number of shares and voting rights referred to in Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

In application of Article L. 22-10-46 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), as from 3 April 2016, a double voting right is automatically granted to fully paid-up shares that have been held in registered form and under a single shareholder name for at least two years.

DateNumber of shares Number of treasury shares without voting rights Theoretical number of voting rights [1]Number of voting rights exercisable
01/31/20262,660,056,5991,457,2483,180,394,6703,178,937,422
02/28/20262,660,056,5991,756,8483,181,578,8293,179,821,981
03/31/20262,660,056,5991,756,8483,179,834,2783,178,077,430

[1] Calculated in accordance with the last paragraph of Article 223-11 of the General Regulations, on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares without voting rights.

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