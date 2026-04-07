Total number of shares and voting rights at March 31, 2026

7 April 2026

Orange: information on the total number of shares and voting rights referred to in Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

In application of Article L. 22-10-46 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), as from 3 April 2016, a double voting right is automatically granted to fully paid-up shares that have been held in registered form and under a single shareholder name for at least two years.

Date Number of shares Number of treasury shares without voting rights Theoretical number of voting rights [1] Number of voting rights exercisable 01/31/2026 2,660,056,599 1,457,248 3,180,394,670 3,178,937,422 02/28/2026 2,660,056,599 1,756,848 3,181,578,829 3,179,821,981 03/31/2026 2,660,056,599 1,756,848 3,179,834,278 3,178,077,430

[1] Calculated in accordance with the last paragraph of Article 223-11 of the General Regulations, on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares without voting rights.

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