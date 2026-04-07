Lost Money With ALIT? Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

LOS ANGELES, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP (“GPWR”), encourages Alight, Inc. (“Alight” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ALIT) investors to contact us about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws.

What Happened?

A securities fraud class action has been filed against Alight on behalf of investors who purchased common stock between November 12, 2024 and February 18, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

What’s The Next Step?

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a leading national shareholder rights law firm, ready to assist you in potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 15, 2026. Please contact us to learn more about your rights and interests by clicking here, by email (shareholders@glancylaw.com), or by telephone at 310-201-9150 (Toll-Free: 888-773-9224).

You may retain counsel of your choice. If you bought securities during the class period, you may take no action and remain an absent class member. No class has been certified yet.

Is There A Cost?

If you purchased Alight securities, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts. Investors later learned the truth when:

On August 5, 2025, Alight released its second quarter 2025 financial results, revealing that “deals [are] taking longer to close in the current environment which is temporarily delaying planned growth,” resulting in a reduction of Alight’s revenue guidance to “Revenue of $2,282 million to $2,329 million.”

During the corresponding earnings call, the Company’s CEO, Dave Guilmette further revealed that the “pace of ARR bookings was not at the level we expected.” The Company’s CFO, Jeremy Heaton, also noted that “nonrecurring project revenues were down $7 million or 14% for the quarter.”

On this news, Alight’s stock price fell $0.94, or 18.3%, to close at $4.19 per share on August 5, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on February 19, 2026, Alight published its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2025 results, disclosing a significant earnings shortfall compared to its prior guidance, including revenue of $2.3 billion (down 3% year over year), recurring revenue of $2.1 billion (down 2.2% year over year), and project revenue of $154 million (down 22% year over year). The Company also announced it would “replace its cash dividend with more efficient capital allocation activities.”

During the corresponding earnings call, Alight’s newly appointed CEO, Rohit Verma, and newly appointed Interim CFO, Gregory Giometti spoke. Rohit Verma noted a “significant opportunity to improve our performance moving forward.”

On this news, Alight’s stock price fell $0.50, or 38.2%, to close at $0.81 per share on February 19, 2026, thereby injuring investors further.

Why Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP?

GPWR is a premier law firm with decades of experience representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. Recognizing the firm’s recent successes, GPWR was named one of Law360’s Securities Groups of the Year and ranked second-highest in total investor recoveries by Institutional Shareholder Services Securities Class Action Services in 2025. GPWR’s lawyers have handled cases covering a wide spectrum of corporate misconduct and relating to nearly all industries and sectors. GPWR’s past successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron’s, Investor’s Business Daily, Forbes, and Money. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: www.glancylaw.com.