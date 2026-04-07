Worldline : Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d’actions composant le capital social au 31 mars2026

 | Source: WORLDLINE SA WORLDLINE SA


 

Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d’actions composant le capital social

Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital

Article L. 233-8-II du Code de commerce et article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF
Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial code and article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulation

Dénomination sociale de l’émetteur :Worldline SA
Name and address of the Company :Tour Voltaire
 1, Place des Degrés
 92800 Puteaux
 (code ISIN FR 0011981968)




Date d’arrêté des informations



Declaration date		Nombre total d’actions composant le capital



Total number of shares

Nombre total de droits de vote





Total number of voting rights
31/03/20262 262 760 129



2,262,760,129		Nombre de droits de vote théoriques :2 308 411 395



Number of theoretical voting rights : 2,308,411,395


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Worldline SA

Attachments

Worldline - Droits de vote et nombre dactions - 31 mars 2026
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