Rexel: Disclosure of trading in own shares from March 30 to April 02, 2026

 | Source: Rexel Développement SAS Rexel Développement SAS

RELEASE


                 DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM MARCH 30 TO APRIL 02, 2026


In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from March 30 to April 02, 2026:

Name of the issuerIdentity code of the issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentity code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
Rexel969500N6AVPA51648T622026-03-30FR001045120325,00032.700630XPAR
Rexel969500N6AVPA51648T622026-03-31FR001045120325,00033.139912XPAR
Rexel969500N6AVPA51648T622026-04-01FR001045120325,00034.335576XPAR
Rexel969500N6AVPA51648T622026-04-02FR001045120325,00033.994932XPAR
   TOTAL100,00033.542762 

Attachment


Attachments

Disclosure of trading in own shares from March 30 to April 02, 2026
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