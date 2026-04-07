Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges Pinterest, Inc. Investors to Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

NEW YORK, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Pinterest securities between February 7, 2025 and February 12, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/PINS.

Pinterest Case Details

The complaint alleges defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

(1) Pinterest was experiencing and/or was likely to experience reduced revenues from its advertising partners; (2) Pinterest overstated its ability to manage the impact of U.S. tariffs on the macroeconomic environment in which the Company operated, including the foreseeable impact on its advertising partners; (3) the impact of the foregoing on Pinterest’s advertising revenues was significant enough that Pinterest was facing and/or likely to face an imminent restructuring; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all times.

What's Next for Pinterest Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/PINS. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911 . If you suffered a loss in Pinterest you have until May 29, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to Pinterest Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for Pinterest Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at www.bgandg.com

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein , Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

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Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | info@bgandg.com

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