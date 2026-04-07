Otis College to Release New Research Examining AI’s Influence on California’s Creative Economy on April 7, 2026, at Snap Inc. Headquarters

Los Angeles, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOS ANGELES, California—Otis College of Art and Design has announced that it will release the latest findings of its Otis College Report on the Creative Economy on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at an event at Snap Inc. headquarters in Santa Monica, California.



Now in its 19th year, the Otis College Report on the Creative Economy is a vital resource exploring the economic impact of creative industries in Los Angeles and California. The program is centered around an interactive digital dashboard and complemented by timely research examining creative industries and emerging trends. The Report is developed in partnership with Westwood Economics and Planning Associates.



The new 2026 Report will provide context for understanding how artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming creative industries and offer insights into the future of creative work, innovation, and economic growth. It will examine the growing influence of AI across key sectors of the creative economy, including new media, gaming, animation, and related fields. The launch event will feature a Q&A with the co-founder and CEO of Snap Inc., Evan Spiegel, and renowned artist Refik Anadol.



Spiegel is the co-founder of Snap Inc. and has served as the CEO and a member of its board of directors since May 2012. He holds a BS in Engineering/Product Design from Stanford University and has also served on the board of directors of KKR & Co. Inc. since October 2021.



Anadol is the director and co-founder of Refik Anadol Studio. He is also the co-founder of Dataland, the world’s first Museum of AI Arts, opening this year in Los Angeles. Refik Anadol Studio brings together a globally diverse team of designers, architects, data scientists, and researchers who share a deep commitment to inclusion, equity, and cross-cultural collaboration at every stage of artistic production.



ABOUT THE OTIS COLLEGE REPORT ON THE CREATIVE ECONOMY

Launched in 2007 as an annual publication, the Otis College Report on the Creative Economy is a vital resource analyzing the influence and impact of creative sectors on the overall economy of California. The Report has evolved into an ongoing research program encompassing a series of timely studies focused on specific points of interest in the creative economy, complemented by an online dashboard that highlights data and trends across creative sectors.



ABOUT OTIS COLLEGE OF ART AND DESIGN

Established in 1918 as Los Angeles’s first professional school of the arts, Otis College of Art and Design is a non-profit 501(c)3 institution and a national leader in art and design education. The College educates a diverse community of 1,300 creative students to become highly skilled, well-informed, and responsible professionals—empowering them to shape the world. Alumni and faculty are Fulbright, MacArthur, and Guggenheim grant recipients, Oscar winners, legendary costume designers, leaders of contemporary art movements, entrepreneurs, and design stars at influential companies including Apple, Ralph Lauren, Pixar, DreamWorks, Mattel, Nike, and Netflix.



ABOUT WESTWOOD ECONOMICS AND PLANNING ASSOCIATES

Westwood Economics and Planning Associates is a Los Angeles-based economic research services company, specializing in local economic development analysis, the creative economy, and the creation of digital dashboards. They develop analytical tools and strategic plans on behalf of communities and leading-edge organizations.

The Otis College Report on the Creative Economy launch event, Report, and dashboard are made possible thanks to generous funding from Presenting Supporter Snap Foundation and supporters, including: California Community Foundation; City National Bank; Councilwoman Traci Park; The Department of Cultural Affairs, City of Los Angeles; Gallagher; Getty; Marsh; Moss Adams; The Music Man Foundation; The Ralph M. Parsons Foundation; The Snap Foundation; Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath.

Media Contact:

press@otis.edu