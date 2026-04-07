Deadline Alert: ImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcoming May 26, 2026 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired ImmunityBio, Inc. (“ImmunityBio” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IBRX) securities between January 19, 2026 and March 24, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR IMMUNITYBIO INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On March 24, 2026, Bloomberg reported that ImmunityBio had received a Warning Letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) stating that the Company’s Executive Chairman and Global Chief Scientific and Medical Officer, Patrick Soon-Shiong, made inaccurate claims on a podcast regarding the Company’s lead biologic product, Anktiva, including that the drug “can cure and even prevent all cancer.” The FDA thus “determined that the TV ad and podcast are false or misleading” and “make the distribution of the drug in violation of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.”

On this news, ImmunityBio’s stock price fell $1.98, or 21.12%, to close at $7.42 per share on March 24, 2026, thereby injuring investors.



What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Defendant Soon-Shiong materially overstated Anktiva’s capabilities; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired ImmunityBio securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than May 26, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: www.glancylaw.com.