Messenger RNA (mRNA) Market Projected to Reach $20.99 Billion by 2035 - Moderna, Pfizer, and Others Propel mRNA Expansion into New Therapeutic Areas

Dublin, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Messenger RNA Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Application and Regional Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The messenger RNA (mRNA) market is undergoing significant expansion, driven by its versatile approach in treating and preventing diseases through innovative mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics. This growth trajectory, projected to reach $20.99 billion by 2035, has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, showcasing the potential of mRNA technology in producing disease-targeting proteins.

The market thrives on strong clinical validation, swift development timelines, significant public and private investments, and innovations in delivery technologies like lipid nanoparticles. The mRNA technology landscape is diversifying, expanding into oncology, genetic disorders, and personalized medicine, supported by ongoing scientific advancements in molecular design and delivery solutions.

Industrial Impact

mRNA platforms are revolutionizing vaccine and therapeutic development processes through rapid design adaptability. The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the efficiency of mRNA technologies, enabling swift transition from research to full-scale manufacturing. This transition is reshaping the biopharmaceutical sector, evidenced by a surge in specialized manufacturing for lipid nanoparticles and significant investments in R&D ecosystems, particularly in North America.

Market Segmentation and Regional Influence

The infectious disease application dominates the market, notably due to the robust adoption of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. Beyond this, mRNA technology is gaining ground in influenza and respiratory disease management. North America's regulatory leadership and manufacturing scale position it as a global leader, fostering early adoption of innovative mRNA products.

Recent Developments:

Moderna's updated COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax, targets emerging variants with approval in Canada.

Pfizer and BioNTech's COMIRNATY gains U.S. FDA approval for at-risk populations.

Ethris partners with Lonza for stable, spray-dried mRNA vaccine formulations for respiratory diseases.

Primrose Bio launches RNApols ExTend to optimize mRNA vaccine manufacturing.

Demand Drivers: The rising incidence of infectious diseases drives demand for mRNA vaccines, offering a fast, adaptable response to mutating pathogens like influenza and RSV. The success of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines sets a precedent, encouraging wider exploration of mRNA technologies.

Challenges and Opportunities: Manufacturing complexity and scalability pose challenges, necessitating innovations in production processes and cold-chain logistics. Meanwhile, mRNA is revolutionizing gene editing, enhancing the precision and safety of interventions, with promising applications in disease therapies.

Market Trends: mRNA extends its influence beyond infectious diseases into oncology, with personalized cancer vaccines like Moderna and Merck’s V940 showing significant potential. This adaptability positions mRNA-based solutions at the forefront of next-generation therapeutic strategies.

How the Report Adds Value: This in-depth report provides critical insights into technological advancements, competitive landscapes, regulatory frameworks, and growth opportunities in the mRNA market, equipping organizations with strategic guidance for innovation and expansion.

Research Methodology: The report's data is derived from comprehensive primary and secondary research, including expert interviews and meticulous analysis of industry publications, regulatory filings, and market trends.

Key Market Players:

Arcturus Therapeutics Inc.

Moderna, Inc.

SK Bioscience Co., Ltd.

Oncotelic Inc.

Sanofi

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 104 Forecast Period 2025-2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.43 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $20.99 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 24% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1 Global Messenger RNA Market: Industry Outlook

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Market Overview and Ecosystem

1.1.2 Clinical Trials

1.1.3 Regulatory Landscape

1.1.3.1 Regulatory Framework for mRNA-Based Therapeutics

1.1.3.1.1 Overview

1.1.3.1.2 U.S. Regulatory Pathway

1.1.3.1.3 European Union Regulatory Pathway

1.2 Patent Analysis

1.2.1 Patent Filing (2023 vs. 2024)

1.2.2 Patent Filings by Top 5 Players (2023 Vs 2024)

1.3 Pipeline Analysis

1.4 Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Trends, Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.4.2 Trends

1.4.2.1 Expansion into Therapeutic Areas beyond Infectious Diseases

1.4.3 Market Drivers

1.4.3.1 Growing Incidence of Infectious Diseases

1.4.3.2 Advancements in mRNA Technology

1.4.3.3 Rising Demand for Personalized mRNA

1.4.3.4 Increasing Investment and Funding

1.4.4 Market Restraints

1.4.4.1 Manufacturing Complexity and Scalability

1.4.4.2 High Production Cost

1.4.5 Market Opportunities

1.4.5.1 Revolutionizing Gene Editing with mRNA Technology

1.4.6 Market Challenges

1.4.6.1 Fragmented and Evolving Regulatory Landscape for mRNA-Based Products



2 Application Type

2.1 Overview

2.1.1 Oncology

2.1.2 Infectious Disease

2.1.3 Rare Genetic Disease

2.1.4 Respiratory Disease

2.1.5 Others



3 Region

3.1 North America

3.1.1 Regional Overview

3.1.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

3.1.3 Factors Challenging the Market

3.1.4 Market Sizing and Forecast

3.1.4.1 North America Messenger RNA Market, by Application

3.1.4.2 North America Messenger RNA Market, by Country

3.1.5 U.S.

3.1.5.1 Country Overview

3.1.5.1.1 Market Sizing and Forecast

3.1.6 Canada

3.1.6.1 Country Overview

3.1.6.1.1 Market Sizing and Forecast

3.2 Europe

3.2.1 Regional Overview

3.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

3.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market

3.2.4 Market Sizing and Forecast

3.2.4.1 Europe Messenger RNA Market, by Application

3.2.4.2 Europe Messenger RNA Market, by Country

3.2.5 U.K.

3.2.5.1 Country Overview

3.2.5.1.1 Market Sizing and Forecast

3.2.6 Germany

3.2.6.1 Country Overview

3.2.6.1.1 Market Sizing and Forecast

3.2.7 France

3.2.7.1 Country Overview

3.2.7.1.1 Market Sizing and Forecast

3.2.8 Italy

3.2.8.1 Country Overview

3.2.8.1.1 Market Sizing and Forecast

3.2.9 Spain

3.2.9.1 Country Overview

3.2.9.1.1 Market Sizing and Forecast

3.2.10 Rest-of-the- Europe

3.2.10.1 Country Overview

3.2.10.1.1 Market Sizing and Forecast

3.3 Asia-Pacific

3.3.1 Regional Overview

3.3.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

3.3.3 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3.4 Market Sizing and Forecast

3.3.4.1 Asia-Pacific Messenger RNA Market, by Application

3.3.4.2 Asia-Pacific Messenger RNA Market, by Country

3.3.5 China

3.3.5.1 Country Overview

3.3.5.1.1 Market Sizing and Forecast

3.3.6 Japan

3.3.6.1 Country Overview

3.3.6.1.1 Market Sizing and Forecast

3.3.7 Rest-of-the- Asia-Pacific

3.3.7.1 Country Overview

3.3.7.1.1 Market Sizing and Forecast

3.4 Rest of the World

3.4.1 Regional Overview

3.4.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

3.4.3 Factors Challenging the Market

3.4.4 Market Sizing and Forecast

3.4.4.1 Rest of the World Messenger RNA Market, by Application



4 Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles

4.1 Key Players Driving Messenger RNA Market Developments

4.2 Key Strategies and Developments by Company

4.3 Key Developments Analysis

4.4 Company Profiles

4.4.1 Arcturus Therapeutics Inc.

4.4.1.1 Overview

4.4.2 Moderna, Inc.

4.4.2.1 Overview

4.4.3 SK Bioscience Co., Ltd.

4.4.3.1 Overview

4.4.4 Oncotelic Inc.

4.4.4.1 Overview

4.4.5 Sanofi

4.4.5.1 Overview

4.4.6 Pfizer Inc.

4.4.6.1 Overview

4.4.7 AstraZeneca

4.4.7.1 Overview

4.4.8 CureVac SE

4.4.8.1 Overview

4.4.9 GSK plc.

4.4.9.1 Overview

4.4.10 Abogen Biosciences

4.4.10.1 Overview

4.4.11 Beam Therapeutics Inc.

4.4.11.1 Overview



5 Research Methodology

5.1 Data Sources

5.1.1 Primary Data Sources

5.1.2 Secondary Data Sources

5.1.3 Inclusion and Exclusion

5.1.4 Data Triangulation

5.2 Market Estimation and Forecast

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