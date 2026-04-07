Otus Co-Founder and President Chris Hull Is a Finalist for EdTech Digest’s 2026 Founder/CEO Award

CHICAGO, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otus, the leading K-12 assessment, data, and insights solution, is proud to announce that President and Co-Founder Chris Hull has been named a 2026 EdTech Leadership Award finalist in the Founder/CEO category by EdTech Digest.

Hull’s journey from the classroom to the edtech industry was driven by a passion to truly understand each student through personal connections plus insights from consolidated data. He is dedicated to advancing the meaningful use of data and AI to improve outcomes while still reinforcing trust and responsibility.

“This is an exciting time for teachers and administrators because we have the capability to translate student data into next steps like never before,” Hull said. “By bringing together a complete view of each student with timely AI-powered insights, educators can move faster to deliver precision learning, support growth, and communicate progress.”

At the same time, Hull remains committed to listening to educators and designing solutions around their real-world needs to create better outcomes for all learners.

“Along with a deep understanding of the power of technology, we need to keep in mind the fundamentals of instruction,” Hull said. “We help educators better understand their students so they can build the strong relationships that launch learners to explore, take risks, and thrive.”

The company has supported over 1 million students nationwide since its founding more than a decade ago, providing a safe and secure environment for Otus users in more than 2,500 schools across the country.

Otus was also named a finalist in three EdTech Cool Tool Awards categories: Administrative Solution, Artificial Intelligence Solution, Testing and Assessment Solution. All three awards highlight the benefits of Otus’ AI Insights, which pulls from all connected academic, behavioral, cognitive, and attendance resources to provide accurate and complete student information that might otherwise be distributed across multiple systems.

The EdTech Awards—the world’s largest awards program for education technology—are in their 16th year of honoring those who are transforming education through technology in ways that are meaningful, measurable, and lasting. See a full list of finalists and winners on the EdTech Digest website.

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