Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Discloses 169 Pending Patent Applications Establishing "Physical Truth Infrastructure"

Portfolio spans 13 institutional domains addressing a $47 trillion total addressable market — making government fraud, carbon credit fraud, defense procurement fraud, and pharmaceutical supply chain counterfeiting architecturally impossible before any payment authorizes

NEWS HIGHLIGHTS

SGTM discloses 169 pending patent applications across 13 institutional domains — the world’s first Physical Truth Infrastructure.





Platform requires GPS-confirmed physical action before any government payment, carbon certificate, ballot, or compliance document generates.





Patent portfolio addresses $47 trillion in total addressable market spanning environmental markets, defense procurement, election integrity, pharmaceutical supply chains, critical minerals, and space commerce.





More than 4,000 live blockchain transactions already recorded on Polygon Mainnet Chain ID 137 prior to first commercial launch.





This disclosure marks a fundamental repositioning of Sustainable Green Team from a regional environmental services company into a global Physical Truth Infrastructure technology company.



ASTATULA, Fla., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM), developer and owner of the Restore.Earth Physical Truth Infrastructure platform, today announced a portfolio of 169 pending patent applications detailing a proprietary "Physical Truth Infrastructure" platform. This disclosure marks the company’s strategic repositioning from a regional environmental services firm into a global technology infrastructure company.

Developed by Founder and CEO Tony Raynor as the sole inventor, the portfolio spans 13 institutional domains representing an estimated $47 trillion total addressable market (TAM). The platform’s core utility relies on requiring GPS-confirmed physical action at eligible locations before any payment, certificate, or compliance document can be authorized, structurally preventing post-action fraud.

Core Technology & Architecture

The SGTM platform integrates several distinct technologies to create an independently auditable verification pipeline:

Events require sub-three-meter GPS accuracy on mobile hardware combined with a five-model AI vision system.





Data is validated against the 53-year Landsat satellite archive accessible via API.





Each verified action is cryptographically anchored to the public Polygon Mainnet (Chain ID 137) utilizing BLAKE3 hashing and Ed25519 digital signatures.





Transactions execute at a sub-cent cost and generate a permanent, permissionless public record.



Operational Metrics & Readiness

Prior to commercial launch, the platform is fully deployed with the following infrastructure metrics:

More than 4,000 live transactions have already been recorded on the public Polygon Mainnet.





The system operates on over 850,000 lines of deployed production code, utilizing 322 database tables and 309 edge functions.





The platform encompasses 500 million GPS-confirmed locations across 195 nations.





SGTM has contracted broadcast infrastructure through 2030 across major financial networks and integrated APIs for 32 FAST TV platforms with potential reach to 3 billion connected devices.



Commercial Applications (13 Institutional Domains)

The pending patent applications target established verification gaps across 13 distinct sectors:

Environmental & Carbon Markets: Generates six simultaneous carbon credit instruments from a single scan and provides the first verification system capable of credentialing 120,000 global composting facilities.





Generates six simultaneous carbon credit instruments from a single scan and provides the first verification system capable of credentialing 120,000 global composting facilities. Defense & Critical Minerals: Introduces a blockchain-verified provenance chain for critical minerals, addressing domestic sourcing requirements for the Department of Defense.





Introduces a blockchain-verified provenance chain for critical minerals, addressing domestic sourcing requirements for the Department of Defense. Government & Enterprise Accountability: Aligns with federal cross-agency payment verification mandates to address annual improper government payments, and satisfies PCAOB blockchain audit requirements for enterprise accounting.





Aligns with federal cross-agency payment verification mandates to address annual improper government payments, and satisfies PCAOB blockchain audit requirements for enterprise accounting. Supply Chain Integrity: Closes serialization gaps in the pharmaceutical supply chain and generates simultaneous agricultural regulatory compliance documentation (e.g., FDA FSMA 204, EPA, SEC Scope 3).



Tokenomics & Digital Asset Structure

Environmental Certificates: SGTM does not issue traditional carbon credits; instead, it generates RestoreCertified™ Environmental Credit Certificates (RECCs). RECCs are verified proof instruments that cannot be purchased, issued by external registries, or altered post-generation.





SGTM does not issue traditional carbon credits; instead, it generates RestoreCertified™ Environmental Credit Certificates (RECCs). RECCs are verified proof instruments that cannot be purchased, issued by external registries, or altered post-generation. Utility Token: The platform operates the RestoreCoin utility token on Polygon Mainnet Chain ID 137. It is strictly an earn-only digital commodity; it cannot be purchased and is minted only through GPS-confirmed environmental work.





The platform operates the RestoreCoin utility token on Polygon Mainnet Chain ID 137. It is strictly an earn-only digital commodity; it cannot be purchased and is minted only through GPS-confirmed environmental work. Humanitarian Integration: A hardcoded smart contract automatically routes 20 percent of every token burn to the Raynor Shine Foundation.



Learn More

From the Ground Up, SGTM Platform Story: https://youtu.be/sQ8StEcYfZk?feature=shared

Physical Truth Infrastructure Overview: https://youtu.be/Gzs_vL8ICOE?feature=shared

ABOUT SUSTAINABLE GREEN TEAM, LTD.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) is headquartered at 24200 County Road 561, Astatula, Florida 34705. The company has developed the world’s first Physical Truth Infrastructure — a GPS-confirmed, AI-verified, satellite-cross-referenced, blockchain-anchored verification pipeline simultaneously addressing environmental markets, government accountability, defense procurement, enterprise compliance, election integrity, pharmaceutical supply chains, and global humanitarian giving. The company operates the Restore.Earth platform, the RestoreCoin utility token, and the Raynor Shine Foundation humanitarian vault. Tony Raynor is the Founder, CEO, and sole inventor of all 169 pending patent applications.

For more information, visit: www.sgtmtech.com

SAFE HARBOR ACT: This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements, including those regarding our future financial position, operational results, cash flows, financing strategies, business plans, product offerings, competitive standing, growth potential, and management objectives, involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," and "will" indicate forward-looking statements. We are not obligated to update or alter these statements based on new information or future events.

Company Contact:

Brian Rivera

SVP, Investor Relations

brivera@sgtmltd.com