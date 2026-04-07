Global Biopreservation Market Analysis by Product Type, Application, End User, and Region, 2025-2035: Cell and Gene Therapies Drive Biopreservation Demand

Dublin, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biopreservation Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Product Type, Application, End User, and Regional Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global biopreservation market, initially valued at $4.31 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $15.18 billion by 2035, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.61% from 2025 to 2035. This growth is fueled by the rising adoption of cell and gene therapies, the expansion of biobanks and gene banks, and the increasing demand for long-term biological material preservation in research and clinical settings.

Growing biological sample volumes from biomedical research, regenerative medicine, clinical trials, and advanced therapy manufacturing drive demand for validated preservation solutions. Cells, tissues, blood, and genetic materials require preservation for viability, stability, and integrity. Reliable biopreservation is critical to personalized medicine, population genomics, and advanced therapeutics, serving as a foundational infrastructure for healthcare and life sciences ecosystems.

Technological advancements are reshaping biopreservation with innovations in cryopreservation media, controlled-rate freezing systems, automated cryogenic storage, and digital monitoring solutions, improving sample quality, scalability, and compliance. Despite challenges like high capital investment, energy consumption, and operational risks, continued investment in biobanking, regenerative medicine, and global cold-chain logistics fuels long-term growth.

Industrial Impact

The market benefits from the rapid expansion of cell and gene therapies, large-scale biobanking, and the demand for long-term biological material storage. Industry participants play a central role in preserving cells, tissues, blood, and genetic materials across research, clinical trials, and manufacturing. Advances in preservation systems enhance operational efficiency, sample integrity, and compliance, aligning with personalized medicine and advanced therapeutics innovation.

Market Segmentation:

By Product: Media Equipment



Media Segment to Dominate the Market: The media segment is expected to dominate the market due to its role in preserving biological materials in cell and gene therapies, biobanking, and regenerative medicine. Demand for high-performance media is rising with the growth of cell-based therapies, such as CAR-T and stem cell treatments.

By Application: Research Applications Therapeutic Applications Other Applications



Research Applications to Lead: Research applications dominate due to biomedical and genomic research growth, biobank expansion, and clinical trial activity. Biopreservation is crucial for maintaining sample integrity during storage and experiments.

By End User: Biobanks and Genebanks Hospitals Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Others (Private Clinics, Academic Institutions, Government)



Biobanks and Genebanks as Market Leaders: Biobanks and genebanks lead due to their role in genomic research, drug discovery, and personalized medicine. Their growth drives demand for reliable preservation solutions to support regenerative medicine, epidemiological studies, and trials.

By Region: North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest-of-the-World



North America to Dominate: North America is expected to dominate, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, pioneering cell and gene therapies, and substantial investments in biobanks. The region’s market is projected to reach $6.24 billion by 2035 due to continued demand for biopreservation solutions.

Recent Developments:

BioLife Solutions opened the Aby J. Mathew Center for Biopreservation Excellence in November 2025.

Cryoport opened a new Global Supply Chain Center in Louvres, France, in October 2025.

BioLife Solutions acquired PanTHERA CryoSolutions in April 2025, enhancing its cryopreservation capabilities.

Demand Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities:

Market Drivers : The expansion of cell and gene therapies and regenerative medicine is a major driver. With over 3,000 CGT programs in development globally, there is growing demand for high-performance biopreservation solutions.

: The expansion of cell and gene therapies and regenerative medicine is a major driver. With over 3,000 CGT programs in development globally, there is growing demand for high-performance biopreservation solutions. Market Challenges : High capital and operating costs of advanced infrastructure are a restraint, affecting affordability and participation in global research programs.

: High capital and operating costs of advanced infrastructure are a restraint, affecting affordability and participation in global research programs. Market Opportunities: Integrating AI in diagnostic processes for hematologic malignancies offers growth opportunities, improving accuracy, speed, and clinical decision-making.

This report identifies key segments, growth strategies, and competitive differentiation strategies, providing value through comprehensive insights for organizations aiming to innovate, expand, and lead in the biopreservation sector.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 128 Forecast Period 2025-2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.63 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $15.18 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.6% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured in the Report

BioLife Solutions, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Sartorius AG

Azenta, Inc.

Bio-Techne

Cryoport Systems, LLC

Danaher Corporation (Cytiva)

PHC Corporation

Alpha Teknova, Inc.

Eppendorf SE

ThermoGenesis

OriGen Biomedical, Inc.

X-Therma, Inc.

STEMCELL Technologies

IC Biomedical, LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nk6gdg

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