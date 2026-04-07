B2B Payments: Global Market Size, Share and Growth Trends (2026-2034) with Insights by Region

Dublin, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "B2B Payments Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Payment Type, Payment Mode, Enterprise Size, Industry Vertical, and Region, 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global B2B payments market is poised to expand significantly, with an estimated valuation of USD 1.27 trillion in 2025 and projected growth to USD 2.27 trillion by 2034, at a CAGR of 6.70% from 2026 to 2034. Currently, the Asia Pacific region commands over 36.7% market share, driven by the increasing focus on financial decision-making and mobile wallet utilization.

The surge in digital payments adoption, coupled with fintech advancements, is enhancing transaction fast and security, propelling B2B payments market growth. The rise of e-commerce platforms, with millions of websites worldwide, intensifies the demand for seamless cross-border payments. Automation in payment systems and the push for operational cost efficiency further augment market momentum. Regulatory developments and digitalization across industries also contribute to this growth trajectory.

The United States is emerging as a key market, driven by the demand for efficient digital payment solutions. Cloud-based financial systems that enhance real-time payment processing and transparency are uplifting market outlooks. The X9.125 standard enhances cloud management and security among U.S. financial institutions. Additionally, the emphasis on data security, fraud prevention, and supportive government policies further catalyzes market expansion.

B2B Payments Market Trends

Digital Transformation: Digital transformation is reshaping the B2B payments landscape by replacing manual paper-based processes with online platforms, enhancing market statistics. The popularity of automated systems enabling real-time payments is furthering growth. By 2028, over 50% of enterprises will utilize industry cloud platforms to accelerate business initiatives. Companies like Vertiv and Visa, through innovative e-commerce and connectivity initiatives, highlight the sector's growth and evolution.

Globalization and Cross-Border Transactions: The globalization of trade amplifies demand for cross-border payment solutions. Collaboration between service providers and fintech companies is expanding market revenue. JD Worldwide and Nium's developments underscore the innovation in cross-border B2B payment solutions, promoting faster and cost-effective transactions across borders.

Enhanced Security Measures: The adoption of biometric verification and encryption technologies significantly reduces fraud risks in B2B payments, positively influencing market growth. Blockchain's immutable payment records create transparent audit trails, driving market demand. Visa's secure payment initiatives in India and Citigroup's collaboration with Hokodo for BNPL solutions showcase the focus on security and innovation.

B2B Payments Industry Segmentation:

Payment Type: Domestic and Cross-Border Payments - In 2025, domestic payments dominate with a 65.2% market share, driven by high transaction volumes and the preference for familiarity.

Domestic and Cross-Border Payments - In 2025, domestic payments dominate with a 65.2% market share, driven by high transaction volumes and the preference for familiarity. Payment Mode: Traditional vs. Digital - The traditional payment mode remains predominant with around 65.9% market share in 2025, as businesses rely on established methods.

Traditional vs. Digital - The traditional payment mode remains predominant with around 65.9% market share in 2025, as businesses rely on established methods. Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises lead with a 55.6% market share, showcasing complex payment needs and advanced technological adoption.

Large Enterprises lead with a 55.6% market share, showcasing complex payment needs and advanced technological adoption. Industry Vertical: Manufacturing leads with 23.6%, emphasizing efficient supply chain networks and digital solutions.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific, holding over 36.7% market share in 2025, leads due to expanding e-commerce, smartphone proliferation, and supportive government policies. The U.S., accounting for 70.40% of North America's market share, benefits from technological advancements and digital transformation trends. Europe's adoption of digital solutions and AI, alongside regulatory frameworks like PSD2, drives growth. Latin America and MEA regions witness growth due to digital platform adoption and supportive policies.

Competitive Landscape

Key players are pursuing technological advances, expanding globally through partnerships and acquisitions to enhance cross-border solutions, and focusing on robust fraud prevention systems. Companies like American Express, Bank of America Corporation, Mastercard, PayPal, and Visa lead the market with innovative strategies aimed at securing user-friendly digital platforms.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.27 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $2.27 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured

American Express Company

Bank of America Corporation

Capital One

Citigroup Inc.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mastercard Inc.

Payoneer Inc.

PayPal Holdings Inc.

Paystand Inc.

Stripe Inc.

Visa Inc.

Wise Payments Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6lkmts

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment