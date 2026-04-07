Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (30 March to 2 April 2026)

7 April 2026
Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback program
Period: From 30 March to 2 April 2026
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
|Issuer name
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|ISIN code (ISO 6166)
|MIC code (ISO 10383)
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|30-Mar-26
|FR0000073298
|8 932
|33,8633
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|30-Mar-26
|FR0000073298
|11 068
|33,5853
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|1-Apr-26
|FR0000073298
|9 017
|34,2891
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|1-Apr-26
|FR0000073298
|10 983
|34,2424
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|2-Apr-26
|FR0000073298
|10 968
|34,0420
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|2-Apr-26
|FR0000073298
|9 032
|34,0086
|DXE
Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
Attachment