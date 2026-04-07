Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (30 March to 2 April 2026)

7 April 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback program

Period: From 30 March to 2 April 2026

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform ISIN code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383) IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 30-Mar-26 FR0000073298 8 932 33,8633 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 30-Mar-26 FR0000073298 11 068 33,5853 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 1-Apr-26 FR0000073298 9 017 34,2891 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 1-Apr-26 FR0000073298 10 983 34,2424 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 2-Apr-26 FR0000073298 10 968 34,0420 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 2-Apr-26 FR0000073298 9 032 34,0086 DXE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

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