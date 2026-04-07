Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (30 March to 2 April 2026)

 | Source: IPSOS IPSOS

7 April 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback program

Period: From 30 March to 2 April 2026

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer nameIssuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
   ISIN code (ISO 6166)  MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8730-Mar-26FR00000732988 93233,8633XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8730-Mar-26FR000007329811 06833,5853DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W871-Apr-26FR00000732989 01734,2891XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W871-Apr-26FR000007329810 98334,2424DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W872-Apr-26FR000007329810 96834,0420XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W872-Apr-26FR00000732989 03234,0086DXE

Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

Attachment


Attachments

2026 04 07_Communiqué_Rachat d'actions propres_va
GlobeNewswire

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