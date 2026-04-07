Molecular Tumor Board Solutions Market Outlook 2026-2030 & 2035 with Competitor Market Share Data

Dublin, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Molecular Tumor Board Solutions Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The molecular tumor board solutions market is experiencing robust growth, projected to expand from $1.53 billion in 2025 to $1.74 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.7%. This growth is driven by the expansion of precision oncology programs, the rise of genomic sequencing data, multidisciplinary cancer care team development, and increasing use of clinical decision support tools. The market is further anticipated to reach $2.87 billion by 2030, fueled by investments in personalized cancer treatment, demand for molecularly guided therapies, and the integration of AI-driven oncology analytics.

Noteworthy trends include the increased use of AI-assisted variant interpretation, expanded cloud-based tumor board platforms, and enhanced personalized oncology workflows. The growing incidence of cancer is a significant factor propelling market growth, underscored by the World Health Organization's projection of 35 million new cases by 2050. Molecular tumor board solutions are vital in integrating genomic data and expert knowledge for personalized cancer treatment.

Leading companies in the sector are innovating with solutions like molecular profiling tests to enhance diagnostic accuracy. For instance, Guardant Health Inc. launched the Guardant360 Tissue in April 2025, an advanced profiling test that encompasses multiomic analysis for superior cancer treatment insights. This test, part of the Guardant Infinity smart liquid biopsy platform, is Medicare-covered for eligible patients and promises expedited results delivery, supporting therapies like PARP inhibitors and immunotherapies.

Industry activity includes strategic acquisitions, such as Labcorp Holdings Inc.'s $237.5 million purchase of BioReference Health LLC in September 2024, aiming to expand lab service networks and enhance access to genomic testing. Prominent market players comprise F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Illumina Inc., and many more.

North America dominated the market share in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is set to be the fastest-growing region in the future. Regions covered in the market analysis include Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, with countries like Australia, Brazil, and China among others.

Report Scope

Acquire a comprehensive global perspective with insights covering 16 diverse geographies.

Understand the influence of macroeconomic elements such as geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, inflation, and interest rate shifts.

Formulate regional and country-specific strategies grounded in local data analysis.

Identify key growth segments for potential investment opportunities.

Leverage forecast data and emerging trends to gain a competitive edge.

Profile consumer behavior with end-user analysis.

Benchmark against major competitors through market share insights, innovation metrics, and brand strength analysis.

Evaluate market potential using total addressable market (TAM) analytics and market attractiveness scoring.

Utilize reliable data for internal and external presentations, complete with an Excel data sheet for easy extraction and analysis.

Receive updates with the latest data, formatted within an Excel dashboard for streamlined data interaction.

Markets Covered:

Component: Software; Services

Deployment Mode: On-Premises; Cloud-Based

Application: Clinical Decision Support; Genomic Data Interpretation; Patient Management; Other Applications

End-User: Hospitals; Cancer Centers; Research Institutes; Other End-Users

Subsegments:

Software: Clinical Decision Support; Data Analytics; Reporting And Visualization; Integration Platforms

Services: Consulting; Implementation; Training And Support; Maintenance And Upgrades

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, and expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, competitor market share, market segments.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.74 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.87 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.4% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Molecular Tumor Board Solutions market report include:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Illumina Inc.

Novogene Co. Ltd.

QIAGEN N.V.

Myriad Genetics Inc.

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.

Guardant Health Inc.

Caris Life Sciences Inc.

Mayo Clinic Laboratories

Sectra AB

GenomOncology LLC

MedGenome Labs Ltd.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited

NantHealth Inc.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA

Variantyx Inc.

Baylor Genetics

Molecular Health GmbH

PierianDx Inc.

Oncompass Medicine

CureMatch Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9s9em6

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