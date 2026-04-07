U.S. News: Stetson is #1 Law School for Advocacy, Legal Writing in 2026

Gulfport, FL, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its newest graduate school rankings, U.S. News & World Report has elevated Stetson University College of Law’s legal writing program to the #1 spot in that category for the first time. The College had also retained its status as the #1 destination for trial advocacy.

This is the fourth year in a row Stetson has ranked #1 in trial advocacy, an honor the College has received 26 of the 31 years it has been given. Stetson Law earned its #1 law school ranking for legal writing after three consecutive years as the #3 school in this area. The College ranked 91st overall, an eight-point jump from 99th in 2025.

It is no coincidence that Stetson Law is the top school for advocacy and legal writing. Rather, it reflects a sharp focus on ensuring students are ready to practice when they graduate and pass the bar.

In other words, Stetson Law is the best at teaching what lawyers do every day.

“Our #1 rankings in both advocacy and legal writing reflect our values as an institution,” said Stetson Law Dean D. Benjamin Barros. “No matter their practice, all lawyers advocate and write. We are proud to be focused on training our students to be truly excellent lawyers.”

Currently celebrating its 125th anniversary, Stetson Law sits on a historic campus in Gulfport, Florida. It is Florida’s first law school and part of Stetson University, which has a main campus in DeLand, Florida. To university leadership, these latest honors are emblematic of Stetson’s university-wide culture of career preparedness, which includes Hatter Ready, an undergraduate initiative that emphasizes experiential and immersive learning.

“Yet again, our incredible College of Law community has earned its place as a top destination for students who seek the skills and knowledge to not only practice law, but to do so with heart,” said Stetson University President Christopher F. Roellke, PhD. “We are grateful to U.S. News & World Report for this recognition, which is the direct result of Stetson’s steadfast commitment to our students.”

Legal writing: well-rounded, forward-thinking

Through its Institute for the Advancement of Legal Communication, the College inspires passion for exploring legal writing’s many aspects, including the ways in which technological factors like generative artificial intelligence are shaping the teaching and practice of legal writing. For institute faculty and leadership, their work has implications that go well beyond legal academia and practice.

“Our work sets high standards for excellence within the legal profession,” said Elizabeth Berenguer, who directs The Institute. “We are honored that our colleagues and U.S. News & World Report have recognized Stetson as one of the top legal writing programs in the nation.”

The institute provides robust support for its legal writing faculty while maintaining a strong institutional commitment to research and innovation.

Twelve full-time tenured and tenure-track faculty members, all leading scholars in the field, teach in the College’s legal writing program. Each year, Stetson Law hosts a distinguished visitor to teach legal research and writing and lead special events related to their scholarship at the law school. Recent visitors include professors Brian Larson, Shailini George, and Mary Adkins.

In spring of 2025, the Institute launched The Hive, a scholarship incubator for legal writing scholars across the nation who are seeking mentorship as they develop their work. Multiple participants have already placed their articles for publication.

Learn more about Stetson Law’s Institute for the Advancement of Legal Communication.

Advocacy: a pillar of campus culture

For 25 years, Stetson Law’s Center for Advocacy Education (formerly known as the Center for Excellence in Advocacy) has helped Stetson Law remain a passionate, deeply supportive community for anyone eager to strengthen their advocacy skills. This is evident in a campus culture that encourages students to speak up for themselves and others as well as the College’s hosting premier events like the Educating Advocacy Teachers (EATS) conference and the National Pretrial Competition.

Its nationally and internationally recognized trial, dispute resolution, and moot court teams have earned more than 110 national titles, a testament to the center’s enduring impact.

“We take a forward-looking, holistic approach to advocacy education that integrates emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, to ensure our students are prepared to thrive in a rapidly evolving legal profession,” said Elizabeth Boals, Director of the Center for Advocacy Education. “We are committed to equipping students with the practical skills and adaptability they need to be practice-ready from day one. We are once again honored by U.S. News’ recognition and inspired to continue innovating and building an environment where our students will develop to their full potential.”

In fall 2023, the 16,000-square-foot Advocacy Institute opened its doors. With more practice spaces than any other law school, the impressive facility reflects Stetson’s deep advocacy roots while offering expansive opportunities for scholarship, collaboration, and hands-on training. As home to the Center for Advocacy Education, the Center for Elder Justice, and the Jacobs Law Clinic for Democracy and the Environment, it is a vibrant hub where advocacy can thrive in all forms.

Learn more about Stetson's Center for Advocacy Education.

About Stetson Law

Celebrating 125 years, Stetson University College of Law was founded in 1900 as Florida's first law school. It ranks #1 in Trial Advocacy and #1 in Legal Writing education by U.S. News & World Report. Located in Gulfport, Florida (Tampa Bay), the College of Law leads the nation in blending legal doctrine with practical training. Graduates include prominent attorneys, judges, CEOs, and advocates for positive change. Learn more at Stetson.edu/law.

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