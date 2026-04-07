Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight Files Additional Federal Tort Claims Act Complaint Against the Army on Behalf of Victim of Army Doctor Blaine McGraw

HONOLULU, Hawaii, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorneys at Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight (“Sanford Heisler”) today filed a new Federal Tort Claims Act (“FTCA”) administrative complaint against the United States Department of the Army, the Defense Health Agency, and the Department of Defense (collectively “the Army”) on behalf of Jane Doe 8, who alleges that she was sexually abused by Army doctor Blaine McGraw during medical appointments at the Tripler Army Medical Center (“Tripler Medical Center”) in Honolulu, Hawaii. McGraw is currently facing numerous criminal charges for secretly recording dozens of female patients in the military medical system. Sanford Heisler previously filed seven FTCA complaints in December 2025 on behalf of Jane Does 1-7, whose complaints allege they were also sexually abused by McGraw at Tripler Medical Center and Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center (“Darnall Medical Center”) in Fort Hood, Texas.

The claimant is represented by Christine Dunn, Sanford Heisler’s DC Co-Managing Partner and Co-Chair of the firm’s Sexual Violence, Title IX, and Victims’ Rights Practice Group, as well as Jillian Seymour, Associate, and Alison Hagani, Litigation Fellow.

The claimant seeks to hold the Army accountable through the FTCA, a federal statute that permits individuals to bring legal claims against federal agencies for torts committed by their employees. Prior to filing an FTCA complaint in court, the individual must first file an administrative complaint with the agency at fault. The agency is then afforded at least six months to investigate the claim. After that, the individual may file a lawsuit against the agency in federal court.

The new FTCA complaint filed today alleges that the Army was negligent in hiring, supervising, and retaining McGraw and lacked adequate protocols to keep patients safe from sexual abuse. The complaint asserts that McGraw performed multiple medically unnecessary breast exams on Jane Doe 8 while serving as her OBGYN at Tripler Medical Center. Although McGraw committed this sexual misconduct under the guise of medical necessity, the new complaint alleges there was no medical need for him to have engaged in this behavior. The complaint further alleges that McGraw made inappropriate comments to Jane Doe 8 while performing the unnecessary exams, such as telling her he liked the appearance of her breasts. The complaint filed today contains highly similar allegations to those in the FTCA complaints of Jane Does 1-7. As alleged in the previously filed complaints, the complaint filed today asserts that McGraw regularly flouted standard medical guidelines by conducting exams without a medical chaperone present, remaining in the exam room while Jane Doe 8 undressed for examination, and using his personal phone during exams. As with the previous complaints, the new complaint additionally asserts that McGraw preyed on Jane Doe 8 while she was in an especially vulnerable state.

McGraw is currently detained for pretrial confinement in Bell County Jail in Belton, Texas, where he has remained since Army prosecutors announced numerous criminal charges against him on December 9, 2025, including 54 counts of indecent visual recording and five counts of conduct unbecoming an officer. At the time of his arrest, McGraw was serving as an OBGYN at Darnall Medical Center. The Army has previously stated that Army leaders suspended McGraw and began investigating him “within hours” after receiving a patient complaint in October 2025. However, news reports have reported allegations that at least one patient had complained about McGraw at Tripler Medical Center, where he was stationed prior to his Fort Hood assignment until 2023. Shortly after the Army announced criminal charges against McGraw, over 50 United States congressmembers asked the Pentagon’s Office of Inspector General to investigate reports that Army leaders refused to investigate complaints against McGraw, including during his employment at Tripler Medical Center.

“The fact that more victims keep coming forward emphasizes the scope of Dr. McGraw’s sexual abuse. This wasn’t an isolated incident. Dr. McGraw’s sexual predation went on for years and happened in multiple Army facilities. With so many victims, one can only conclude that the Army knew or should have known that Dr. McGraw was a danger – yet they did nothing to stop him,” said Dunn.

Sanford Heisler has extensive experience representing victims of sexual misconduct against the military. Attorney Christine Dunn currently represents 45 victims of Major Michael Stockin, a former Army doctor who was recently convicted of sexually abusing dozens of patients during medical exams at Joint Base Lewis–McChord in Tacoma, Washington. The firm has filed FTCA complaints on behalf of these victims in an attempt to hold the Army accountable for negligently supervising Dr. Stockin. Attorney Dunn also represents former cadets in their FTCA claims against the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. The firm’s work on behalf of these former cadets is the first known collective action against a United States service academy involving claims of sexual abuse.

About Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight, LLP

Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight, LLP is a national public interest class-action litigation law firm with offices in New York, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Palo Alto, San Diego, and Nashville. Sanford Heisler focuses on employment discrimination, Title IX, wage and hour, whistleblower, criminal/sexual violence, and financial services matters. The firm has recovered over $1 billion for its clients through many verdicts and settlements. The National Law Journal recognized Sanford Heisler as 2021 Employment Rights Firm of the Year and 2021 Human Rights Firm of the Year. Benchmark Litigation also recognized Sanford Heisler as the 2025 and 2026 Labor and Employment Firm of the Year.

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If you experienced sexual abuse and are seeking counsel, please call 202-221-3152 or email cdunn@sanfordheisler.com. Attorneys at Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight would like to have the opportunity to help you.

Media Contact: Jamie Moss, newsPRos, at 201-788-0142 or jamie@newspros.com