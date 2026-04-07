Rapid Growth in Cell-Free Tumor DNA Detection Market: Forecast to Reach $5.64 Billion by 2030 as Advancements in Personalized Medicine Propel Expansion

Dublin, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Free Tumor Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Detection Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cell-free tumor DNA detection market is set to experience significant growth, expanding from $2.58 billion in 2025 to $3.02 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.2%. This growth trajectory underscores the increasing prevalence of cancer, advances in molecular diagnostics, and heightened demand for non-invasive testing options, particularly adoption of PCR and NGS techniques.

Fast forward to 2030, the market is forecasted to reach $5.64 billion with a CAGR of 16.9%, driven by the proliferation of precision medicine, technological innovations in ctDNA analysis, integration with AI-based diagnostics, and burgeoning healthcare investments in emerging economies. Notable trends include the integration of genomic data platforms, real-time tumor monitoring, and innovative ctDNA detection technologies.

Personalized medicine is a key driver of market growth, leveraging the precision of genomics to tailor treatments based on individual genetic profiles. This approach, facilitated by cell-free tumor DNA detection, enables non-invasive, real-time insights into patient-specific tumor characteristics, leading to customized therapies, improved tracking of therapeutic responses, and early identification of disease recurrence. Highlighting this trend, the Personalized Medicine Coalition reported a rise in FDA-approved personalized medicines, from 12 in 2022 to 26 in 2023, illustrating growing demand in this sector.

Industry leaders are enhancing DNA detection technologies, exemplified by Twist Bioscience's introduction of the cfDNA Library Preparation Kit in February 2024. This product improves the sensitivity and accuracy of liquid biopsy applications, addressing challenges with low-input and degraded DNA samples, thereby boosting the reliability and efficacy of early cancer detection and treatment monitoring.

Additionally, corporate consolidation is intensifying with Quest Diagnostics' acquisition of Haystack Oncology in April 2023, aimed at expanding its oncology portfolio through advanced liquid biopsy technology from Haystack. This move aligns with industry efforts to refine precision in cancer detection and support tailored treatment approaches.

Dominant firms in this market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Labcorp Holdings Inc., Illumina Inc., and many others, actively contributing to advancements and growth within the sector. North America leads the market, while Asia-Pacific is poised for rapid expansion. Tariffs, meanwhile, impact operational costs but also drive local innovation in cost-effective ctDNA technologies.

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Report Scope:

Markets Covered: By Technology: PCR, NGS, dPCR By Source: Plasma, Serum, Urine By Application: Oncology, Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing, Transplantation By End-User: Hospitals, Laboratories, Academic Institutes

Geographic Coverage: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain

Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain Regions: Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, Middle East, Africa

Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, Middle East, Africa Time Series: Historical data and forecasts covering 15 years

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.02 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.64 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.9% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Cell Free Tumor Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Detection market report include:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Labcorp Holdings Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Sysmex Inostics Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Natera Inc.

Guardant Health Inc.

Invitae Corporation

Foundation Medicine Inc

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation

Freenome Holdings Inc.

Grail Inc.

Biodesix Inc

Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc.

Agena Bioscience Inc.

Menarini Silicon Biosystems SpA

Exosome Diagnostics Inc.

Lucence Health Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sc7m21

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