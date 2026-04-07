Malogica Solutions Lda. and UDMTEK Bring On-Premise PLC Diagnostics to European Manufacturers

Madeira, Portugal, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European factories invest heavily in sensors, dashboards, and monitoring systems. Most of them know quickly when something goes wrong. But knowing that a line stopped is not the same as knowing why it stopped. That gap, between detecting symptoms and identifying root causes at the control logic level, is where the most expensive downtime hides.

A PLC diagnostics platform proven in Korean automotive, electronics, and battery manufacturing is now available in Europe with local deployment and support.

Malogica Group, a European technology company headquartered in Madeira, Portugal, with German roots and operations spanning Central Europe, Ireland, the UK, and Iberia, today announced a partnership with South Korea’s UDMTEK Co., Ltd. to close that gap. The partnership brings UDMTEK’s patent-backed PLC diagnostics platform to European manufacturers for the first time, deployed on Malogica’s purpose-built edge and server hardware, designed, assembled, and tested in Portugal, with full local integration and support.

UDMTEK is the first and only company to directly translate PLC control logic for diagnostic analysis. Unlike conventional monitoring systems that rely on external sensor data, UDMTEK’s platform reads the PLC programs themselves. Using a proprietary approach called Machine Language Processing (MLP), the platform converts vendor-specific controller languages into a unified internal format called UDML™, allowing engineers to trace controller decisions, logic paths, and timing deviations. This provides what UDMTEK describes as logic-level visibility: a direct view into what the controller actually decided and why.

The platform is designed to complement, not replace, existing SCADA, MES, CMMS, and sensor-based monitoring investments. It adds a layer of intelligence underneath them: the control-logic layer that existing tools do not address. Installation does not modify PLCs, interrupt production, or require new sensors, a design choice that makes it deployable in existing factory environments without operational risk.

The partnership also addresses a fundamental challenge in manufacturing AI: the quality of the data that models learn from. As factories pursue greater automation, AI systems are increasingly expected to predict failures, optimize processes, and support autonomous decision-making. But sensor data captures symptoms. Control-logic data captures causes. UDMTEK’s platform already applies AI techniques, including convolutional neural network autoencoders and pattern analysis, for anomaly detection and trend forecasting. Combined with Malogica’s AI and machine learning engineering capabilities, the partnership delivers both immediate diagnostics and the causal data foundation that the next generation of manufacturing AI requires.

“Manufacturers collect more operational data than ever, yet many still struggle to answer a simple question: why did the line stop?” said Joerg Weishaupt, CEO of Malogica Group. “UDMTEK can answer that question at the control logic level. Bringing that capability to Europe, deployed on our hardware and supported by our teams on the ground, is the most impactful thing we can do for this market right now.”

UDMTEK has deployed its platform over 18 years across production lines at Hyundai, Kia, Samsung, LG, and dozens of Tier-1 suppliers in automotive, electronics, and battery manufacturing.

According to UDMTEK, one deployment at a Hyundai plant identified a 0.3-second timing mismatch between sensor detection and MES data delivery to a PLC during model changeovers. The issue was causing three silent stoppages per day that automatically reset and left little trace for on-site engineers. UDMTEK says the customer estimated annual savings of more than €18 million after the root cause was resolved through a single control logic adjustment.

The partnership reflects converging conditions in the European market. UDMTEK’s support for Siemens SIMATIC S7 PLCs is production-ready, and Siemens alone accounts for an estimated 40 to 50 percent of the European PLC installed base. At the same time, growing regulatory requirements around data sovereignty and cybersecurity, including GDPR, NIS2, and the EU Cyber Resilience Act, are increasing demand for fully on-premise solutions that keep production data within factory walls. The companies say the deployment model is designed to meet these requirements by default.

UDMTEK brings its proprietary PLC translation engine, deep control-logic expertise, and AI models trained across millions of production cycles in Korean manufacturing. Malogica brings purpose-built edge and server hardware, software development and AI/ML competency, on-premise deployment infrastructure, and a local team across Europe’s major manufacturing regions. The companies describe the partnership as built on complementary strengths, with each delivering what it does best.

Production-ready PLC support is currently available for Siemens SIMATIC S7, Rockwell Allen-Bradley, and Mitsubishi, with Beckhoff, B&R, and ABB in active development. The platform is deployed 100 percent on-premise with no cloud dependency. Proof-of-concept deployments can typically be completed within two to four weeks, with full-scale rollout in two to four months.

“We have demonstrated across hundreds of production lines in Korea that understanding control logic changes everything about how you maintain and optimize equipment,” said Gi Nam Wang, CEO of UDMTEK Co., Ltd. “Europe is the natural next step, and Malogica gives us the local presence and hardware expertise to deliver that same impact here.”

The partnership is now active, and the companies are engaging with prospective pilot customers in Europe. Manufacturers operating Siemens, Rockwell, or Mitsubishi PLCs who face unplanned downtime, recurring root cause analysis challenges, or production optimization needs are invited to explore a proof of concept.

Enquiries: consulting [at] malogica.com

About Malogica Group

Malogica Group is a European technology company headquartered in Madeira, Portugal, with German roots and teams across Central Europe, Ireland, and the UK. Through its subsidiaries Malogica Systems and Malogica Software, the group provides purpose-built server and edge computing hardware, enterprise software development, and AI/ML solutions for clients in manufacturing, enterprise IT, and critical infrastructure. Malogica’s hardware is designed, assembled, and tested in Portugal with globally sourced components.

Web: www.malogica.com

About UDMTEK Co., Ltd.

UDMTEK is a manufacturing intelligence company founded in 2007 and headquartered in Suwon, South Korea. The company specializes in PLC-level diagnostics and optimization through its proprietary Machine Language Processing technology. Its platform translates vendor-specific PLC programming languages into a unified format for control-logic analysis, root cause diagnosis, trend monitoring, and predictive maintenance.

Web: www.udmtek.com

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Press Inquiries

Monika Mkhitaryan

monika.mkhitaryan [at] malogica.com

+351 966 330 049

www.malogica.com



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