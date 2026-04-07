AI Tele-Oncology Radiation Dose Scheduler Market Set to More Than Double During 2026-2030, Reaching USD 2.28 Billion

Dublin, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Tele-Oncology Radiation Dose Scheduler Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The artificial intelligence (AI) tele-oncology radiation dose scheduler market is experiencing remarkable growth, projected to expand from $0.81 billion in 2025 to $0.99 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 23.3%. This surge is driven by the escalating need for remote cancer treatment, adoption of tele-oncology platforms, precise radiation dose calculations, and increasing cancer incidence worldwide. The market benefits from the digital transformation in hospitals, enhanced cloud-based medical systems, workflow automation in radiotherapy, and a focus on minimizing treatment errors.

Forecasts suggest the market will reach $2.28 billion by 2030, sustained by the expansion of tele-oncology networks and the adoption of AI-enabled treatment planning platforms. Demand for automated dose calculation systems, cloud-based scheduling modules, predictive oncology algorithms, and precision-based care will drive this growth. Key trends include advancements in AI-driven radiotherapy dose prediction, real-time dose optimization, and virtual radiation workflows, alongside AI integration with hospital systems and imaging platforms.

Increasing cancer prevalence significantly propels this market. As lifestyle-related risk factors such as poor diet, smoking, and environmental pollutants contribute to rising cancer cases, AI tele-oncology solutions enhance cancer management. They optimize and personalize radiation treatments through data-driven analysis, improving patient outcomes by ensuring accurate dosing and reducing delays, enabling consistent care. For instance, NHS Digital reported 354,820 new cancer diagnoses in England in 2023, up from 2022, underscoring the urgent need for efficient AI scheduling solutions.

In the competitive landscape, key players focus on developing advanced AI-powered solutions, such as dose prediction platforms. In March 2025, Finland-based MVision AI launched Dose+, an AI tool for personalized radiation dose distribution, marking a technological leap in integrating AI-driven predictions into clinical practice. Similarly, Baylor College of Medicine partnered with mVIZION.ai to enhance AI innovations in radiation therapy planning, striving for personalized treatment regimens and improved clinical outcomes.

Prominent companies in the market include IBM Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Varian Medical Systems Inc., and Elekta AB. With North America leading the market in 2025, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

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The report covers various aspects such as market characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, regional, and country-specific breakdowns, TAM, market attractiveness, competitive landscape, market shares, company scoring matrix, trends, and strategies. It tracks historic and forecast market growth across geographies.

Gain a global perspective with extensive coverage across 16 geographies.

Evaluate the impact of macro factors including geopolitical conflicts, inflation, and regulatory changes.

Formulate regional and country-specific strategies using localized data.

Identify investment opportunities in growth segments.

Leverage forecast data to outperform competitors and understand customer preferences.

Benchmark against competitors based on market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Assess market potential through Total Addressable Market (TAM) analysis and attractiveness scoring.

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Markets Covered: Components (Software, Hardware, Services), Technology (Machine Learning, NLP, Computer Vision), Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud-Based, Hybrid), Application (Auto-Contouring, Treatment Plan Optimization), End-User (Hospitals, Cancer Centers, Institutes).

Companies Mentioned: IBM, Siemens Healthineers, GE HealthCare, Philips, Varian Medical Systems, Elekta, and more.

Countries Covered: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, USA, South Korea, and others.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, Middle East, Africa.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $0.99 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.28 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this AI Tele-Oncology Radiation Dose Scheduler market report include:

IBM Corporation

Siemens Healthineers AG

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Varian Medical Systems Inc.

Elekta AB

Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co. Ltd.

Accuray Incorporated

Brainlab AG

RaySearch Laboratories AB

MIM Software Inc.

Sun Nuclear Corp.

DeepHealth

Radformation Inc.

MVision AI Ltd.

Mirada Medical Ltd.

ViewRay Inc.

Oncora Medical

Enlitic

Optellum Ltd.

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