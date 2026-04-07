Xtreme One Entertainment Secures Temporary Restraining Order Against Lender Williamsburg Venture Holdings, Halting Alleged Fraudulent Transfer and Sale of $XONI Stock

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTCQB: XONI), a diversified media and live-event sports company, and parent company of Xtreme Fighting Championships (XFC), today announced it was granted a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) based on the Company’s lawsuit that alleges fraud, breach of contract, conversion and wire fraud filed against investor and lender Williamsburg Venture Holdings, LLC ("WVH") and its Managing Member Ronald Glenn.

The TRO, issued on April 6, 2026, by Kent County (Michigan) Circuit Court Judge Curt Benson, immediately halts the unauthorized transfer, sale of, or proceeds from up to 13.3 million shares of XONI stock by WVH or any of its securities-market intermediaries, including JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. and Valerian Capital, LLC, which are named in the order solely as intermediaries. The order also directs that all such shares be returned to Plaintiffs. The Court found that the Plaintiffs demonstrated a substantial likelihood of success on the merits of their claims, including breach of contract and fraudulent transfer.

The lawsuit alleges that WVH entered into a $10 million equity purchase agreement with Xtreme One, but instead of funding the purchase of the XONI shares in March 2026 as agreed, WVH allegedly induced Xtreme One to transfer the shares without providing the agreed consideration and began immediately selling the stock on the open market. The lawsuit alleges that this unauthorized trading has caused a rapid and continuing decline in the price of XONI stock, along with harm to the company’s reputation and loss of investor goodwill.

“The TRO is a critical milestone in protecting our shareholders from what we believe is a fraudulent scheme involving the transfer and indiscriminate selling of XONI shares,” said Jeff Lambert, Chairman of Xtreme One Entertainment. “The Court's swift action confirms the strength of our position and, more importantly, halts what we allege has been the unauthorized and damaging transfer of XONI shares by WVH and its affiliated brokers.

Lambert added: “The underlying fundamentals and operational momentum of Xtreme One and the XFC remain unchanged, and we’re confident the investment community will see this now-illuminated issue for what it is and recognize the significantly undervalued nature of the business and our accelerating growth."

Xtreme One continues to advance its multi-platform growth initiatives across live sports, media distribution, and intellectual property monetization, while evaluating strategic partnerships and capital formation opportunities designed to drive long-term shareholder value. The Company’s next XFC arena show will be April 25, 2026, at Xtream Arena near the campus of the University of Iowa.

About Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc.

Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTCQB: XONI) is a diversified holding company focused on media, entertainment, live sports, and event marketing. This includes operating and scaling Xtreme Fighting Championships (XFC), which has delivered more than 60 professional MMA events across the U.S. and Latin America since 2006. Since acquiring XFC Global, Inc. in 2023, Xtreme One has produced 13 nationally televised MMA events reaching millions of fans. XFC fights stream live on Fandango at Home, CDN Deportes, XFC’s YouTube Channel, American Forces Network globally, and a growing list of international media platforms. For more information, visit XtremeOne.com or XFC.Global.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s litigation strategy, expected outcomes of pending legal proceedings, growth initiatives, strategic partnerships, capital formation, and future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks include the inherent uncertainty of litigation (including the possibility that the TRO may be modified or dissolved at the April 17, 2026 hearing or thereafter, that Defendants may assert counterclaims, and that final outcomes cannot be predicted), as well as market conditions, capital availability, regulatory requirements, competitive pressures, and other factors described in the Company’s public filings. The granting of a temporary restraining order is a preliminary procedural step and does not constitute a final judicial determination on the merits of any claim. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor & Media Contact:

Chris Defendis

cdefendis@xtremeone.com

P: (312) 342-6571