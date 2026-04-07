Weekly report share buyback from March 30 to April 2, 2026

 | Source: TECHNIP ENERGIES TECHNIP ENERGIES

In accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) declares the following purchases of its own shares from March 30, 2026, to April 2, 2026.

These transactions were carried out as part of the buyback program with a discretionary mandate carried out by an investment services provider making decisions relating to the acquisition of Technip Energies shares independently.

Name of the IssuerIdentity code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentity code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 3/30/2026NL0014559478 8,53135.1625XPAR 
TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 3/31/2026NL0014559478 8,22736.4625XPAR 
TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 4/1/2026NL0014559478 8,16836.7234XPAR 
TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 4/2/2026NL0014559478 7,99837.5062XPAR 
   TOTAL32,92436.443905 

For detailed information on the transactions carried out and on the objectives of the shares purchases, please refer to the detailed declaration available on:
https://investors.technipenergies.com/financial-information/publications-regulated-information/notice-trading-own-shares.

About Technip Energies 

Technip Energies is a global technology and engineering powerhouse. With leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen, ethylene, sustainable chemistry, and CO2 management, we are contributing to the development of critical markets such as energy, energy derivatives, decarbonization, and circularity. Our complementary business segments, Technology, Products and Services (TPS) and Project Delivery, turn innovation into scalable and industrial reality.  

Through collaboration and excellence in execution, our 18,000+ employees across 35 countries are fully committed to bridging prosperity with sustainability for a world designed to last. 

Technip Energies generated revenues of €7.2 billion in 2025 and is listed on Euronext Paris. The company also has American Depositary Receipts trading over the counter.

For further information: www.ten.com.

Contacts 

Investor Relations Media Relations
Phillip LindsayJason Hyonne
Vice-President Investor RelationsPress Relations & Social Media Manager
Tel: +44 207 585 5051Tel: +33 1 47 78 22 89
Email: Phillip LindsayEmail: Jason Hyonne

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Weekly report TEN share buyback from March 30 to April 2, 2026
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