Weekly report share buyback from March 30 to April 2, 2026

In accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) declares the following purchases of its own shares from March 30, 2026, to April 2, 2026.

These transactions were carried out as part of the buyback program with a discretionary mandate carried out by an investment services provider making decisions relating to the acquisition of Technip Energies shares independently.

Name of the Issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 3/30/2026 NL0014559478 8,531 35.1625 XPAR TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 3/31/2026 NL0014559478 8,227 36.4625 XPAR TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 4/1/2026 NL0014559478 8,168 36.7234 XPAR TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 4/2/2026 NL0014559478 7,998 37.5062 XPAR TOTAL 32,924 36.443905

For detailed information on the transactions carried out and on the objectives of the shares purchases, please refer to the detailed declaration available on:

https://investors.technipenergies.com/financial-information/publications-regulated-information/notice-trading-own-shares.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a global technology and engineering powerhouse. With leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen, ethylene, sustainable chemistry, and CO 2 management, we are contributing to the development of critical markets such as energy, energy derivatives, decarbonization, and circularity. Our complementary business segments, Technology, Products and Services (TPS) and Project Delivery, turn innovation into scalable and industrial reality.

Through collaboration and excellence in execution, our 18,000+ employees across 35 countries are fully committed to bridging prosperity with sustainability for a world designed to last.

Technip Energies generated revenues of €7.2 billion in 2025 and is listed on Euronext Paris. The company also has American Depositary Receipts trading over the counter.

For further information: www.ten.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Media Relations Phillip Lindsay Jason Hyonne Vice-President Investor Relations Press Relations & Social Media Manager Tel: +44 207 585 5051 Tel: +33 1 47 78 22 89 Email: Phillip Lindsay Email: Jason Hyonne

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