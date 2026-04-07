AI Data Center Energy Storage Market Outlook, 2030: AI Workloads and Faster Grid Interconnection Needs Driving the Market at 28-38% CAGR

Dublin, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Data Center Energy Storage - How Workload Volatility and Grid Bottlenecks Are Creating a $4-6 Billion Market (2025-2030)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global energy storage market for AI data centers is poised to achieve $4.1-6.0 billion in annual revenue by 2030, experiencing a 28-38% compound annual growth rate from approximately $1.2 billion in 2025. This expansion is two to three times larger than prior UPS-centric market estimates due to the increasing deployment of battery energy storage systems (BESS) alongside data centers, a trend that has emerged prominently since 2024.

The catalyst for this growth is structural. AI workloads, as evidenced by research from NVIDIA, Microsoft, and OpenAI, bring power demand profiles to the fore, which differ markedly from traditional data center and grid loads, with rapid power swings from 30% to 100%. Concurrently, prolonged grid interconnection queues compel data center operators to use behind-the-meter batteries, accelerating their grid integration by years. This market assessment utilizes two independent methodologies, addressing the critical assumption of storage attachment rates, and covers bear ($2.3B) through bull ($8.0B) scenarios.

The competitive landscape is evolving swiftly. Established UPS companies like Schneider Electric, Vertiv, and Eaton are transitioning from lead-acid to lithium-ion technologies. BESS-focused entities, such as Energy Vault, Calibrant Energy, and Fluence, are advancing DC storage technologies, while sodium-ion startups like Peak Energy and Alsym Energy are providing non-flammable and domestically-produced alternatives. Although LFP lithium-ion remains the most cost-effective at the cell level, the report analyzes total cost of ownership where system-level advantages may counterbalance sodium-ion's higher cell costs.

This data-rich report compiles insights from over 45 sources, including corporate disclosures, academic research, and financial analysts, supplemented by 12 visual aids, 15 company profiles, and scenario analyses.

Report Highlights:

Transparent Market Sizing: Projection of the AI data center energy storage market to $4.1-6.0 billion by 2030 is underpinned by data center power forecasts and confirmed deals exceeding $4-5 billion in pipeline value. Each hypothesis is meticulously stated, allowing detailed examination and validation.

Projection of the AI data center energy storage market to $4.1-6.0 billion by 2030 is underpinned by data center power forecasts and confirmed deals exceeding $4-5 billion in pipeline value. Each hypothesis is meticulously stated, allowing detailed examination and validation. AI Workload Power Profiles: Research confirms power utilization for AI tasks, necessitating specialized energy storage solutions not contemplated by traditional BESS.

Research confirms power utilization for AI tasks, necessitating specialized energy storage solutions not contemplated by traditional BESS. Grid Interconnection Strategy: Behind-the-meter batteries facilitate grid connectivity, expediting data center operations by several years, with projections of 20 GW of hyperscaler BESS by 2035, as per Jefferies.

Behind-the-meter batteries facilitate grid connectivity, expediting data center operations by several years, with projections of 20 GW of hyperscaler BESS by 2035, as per Jefferies. Assessment of Battery Chemistry: Sodium-ion technology offers enhanced safety and efficiency benefits for data center applications despite higher cell costs compared to LFP lithium-ion.

Sodium-ion technology offers enhanced safety and efficiency benefits for data center applications despite higher cell costs compared to LFP lithium-ion. Competitive Four-Tier Map: The report categorizes market players, including established UPS vendors, BESS innovators, sodium-ion startups, and hyperscaler in-house projects, outlining each group's activities and strategic moves.

The report categorizes market players, including established UPS vendors, BESS innovators, sodium-ion startups, and hyperscaler in-house projects, outlining each group's activities and strategic moves. Pragmatic Scenario Analysis: Market size projections ranging from bear ($2.3B) to bull ($8.0B) consider variables like data center growth rates and storage attachment rates, highlighting storage attachment rate as pivotal with a 29% impact on market size.

Key Inquiries Addressed:

Current and 2030 forecasts for the AI data center energy storage market.

Differential storage needs driven by AI workloads compared to traditional data center requirements.

Economic considerations between interruptible and firm interconnection facilitated by behind-the-meter batteries.

Comparative benefits of various battery chemistries, including LFP lithium-ion and sodium-ion, for optimal deployment conditions.

Insights into competitive dynamics shaped by U.S. regulatory and financial incentives.

Analysis of company positioning in the marketplace and potential for strategic partnerships or mergers and acquisitions.

Significance of storage attachment rate adjustments on market projections.

Factors critical to realizing the bullish or bearish market scenarios by 2030.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Schneider Electric

Vertiv

Eaton

ABB

Energy Vault

Fluence

Tesla

Calibrant Energy

FlexGen

Peak Energy

Alsym Energy

Unigrid

ZincFive

Form Energy

Bloom Energy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/viwduf

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