Middle East and Africa Oil Refining Industry Report 2026 Featuring Saudi Aramco, National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company, and Kuwait National Petroleum

Dublin, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil Refining Industry in Middle East and Africa 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers an exhaustive analysis of the Middle East and Africa crude oil refining industry. It encompasses detailed country and refinery-level information on existing and planned refineries, offering insights and forecasts on refinery capacities, the complexity factor, and a comparison against peer group countries within the region. Moreover, it delves into major industry players and provides a thorough examination of the latest updates in the sector.

Report Scope

Outlook of the oil refining industry and refined petroleum products beyond 2026.

Projections for refined products' production and consumption with highlights on key refining companies and operators.

Historical and forecasted refining capacity, including secondary conversion units, extending beyond 2026.

Identification of key opportunities and constraints within the regional refinery market.

Benchmark analysis against other regions using the Nelson Complexity Factor.

Market structure insights, including companies, capacities, and market share.

Details on all planned refineries like capacity, equity structure, operator information, expected commissioning dates, and project costs.

Forecasted data on refined petroleum products production and demand post-2026.

Refinery-level details such as facility names, commissioning years, installed primary and secondary unit capacities, future expansion plans, complexity factors, ownership, and operator specifics.

Comprehensive company profiles of major refining entities, including SWOT analysis.

Updates on recent mergers, acquisitions, contract announcements, and a detailed analysis of industry news and deals.

Reasons to Purchase

Crucial resource for formulating strategic business decisions supported by in-depth research grounded in historical and forecasted data on refineries, countries, and companies.

Pinpoint potential capital investment opportunities in upcoming refineries and capacity expansions.

Evaluate the competitive position of a region's refinery market against its peers.

Optimize strategy formulation with key insights to maximize investment returns.

Spot investment prospects across the global refinery value chain.

Assess new refineries with our detailed asset-level information.

Stay competitive by understanding the business strategies of rival companies.

Inform critical financial decisions using the latest news and deal information.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Saudi Aramco

National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company

Kuwait National Petroleum

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ekakar

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