Digital Education Market Report 2026: Industry Size, Regional Shares, Competitor Landscape, Emerging Trends and Growth Forecast to 2030 & 2035

Dublin, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Education Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides comprehensive digital education market insights, offering a detailed analysis of market size, regional shares, competitor landscape, and emerging trends.

The global digital education market is poised for substantial growth, projected to increase from $37.77 billion in 2025 to $50.23 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 33%. By 2030, the market is expected to reach $133.54 billion, growing at a 27.7% CAGR. This growth is driven by factors such as increased AI and AR/VR integration, cloud-based LMS investments, mobile learning solutions, and governmental support for digital education infrastructure.

The rise in internet penetration is a key driver for the digital education market. Higher internet access enhances the reach and efficiency of online learning platforms. For instance, Eurostat reported a 30% participation in online courses among EU internet users aged 16 to 74 in early 2024, signaling increased engagement in digital education.

Major players in the digital education market are focusing on innovative solutions, including advanced learning applications that offer enhanced educational experiences. A notable example is Creative Galileo's Toondemy app, launched in January 2023, tailored for children aged 3-10 years, aligning with CBSE, NEP, and NCERT curricula.

Significant corporate activity includes the acquisition of Pearson's K-12 learning business by LEAD in March 2023, set to expand technology-driven education to over 60,000 schools in India by 2026. Pearson is a prominent UK provider of digital learning solutions. Key market players include IBM, Adobe, Pearson Education, McGraw-Hill Education, Coursera, and Skillsoft, among others.

Regionally, North America led the market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific anticipated as the fastest-growing region. Countries under analysis include Australia, China, India, South Korea, the USA, among others. Tariffs have impacted the market by raising costs for imported e-learning tools but have also spurred local software development and the adoption of hybrid learning models.

Reasons to Purchase:

Gain a global perspective with the most comprehensive report covering 16 geographies.

Evaluate the effects of macro factors like geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, inflation, and regulatory landscapes.

Develop regional and country strategies using detailed local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for strategic investment.

Leverage forecast data to outperform competitors and capitalize on market drivers and trends.

Understand customer insights through end-user analysis.

Benchmark against competitors based on market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Evaluate the total addressable market and market attractiveness to gauge potential.

Utilize high-quality data and analysis to support internal and external presentations.

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Access all report data in an Excel dashboard format for interactive insights.

Markets Covered: Courses include Science and Technology, Entrepreneurship and Business Management. Learning types are Self-Paced and Instructor-Led Online Education. End users range from individuals to enterprises and government organizations.

Time Series: The report provides five years of historic data and ten years of forecasts, with market size and growth ratios related to GDP and expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Offers country and regional data, competitor market shares, and market segments.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $50.23 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $133.54 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 27.7% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Digital Education market report include:

International Business Machines Corporation

Adobe Inc.

Pearson Education

New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.

McGraw-Hill Education Inc.

Aptara Inc.

Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.

TAL Education Group

2U Inc.

Udemy Inc.

Skillsoft Corp.

Coursera Inc.

Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Duolingo Inc.

Saba Software

D2L Inc.

Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

Udacity Inc.

Articulate Global Inc.

City and Guilds Group

Discovery Education Inc.

Totara Learning Solutions Ltd.

Allen Interactions Inc.

Trivantis Corporation

Echo360 Inc.

Educomp Solutions Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ypl5mt

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