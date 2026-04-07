ARETI Supports Paphos Gran Prix 2026, Reinforcing Cyprus’s Growing Role in Competitive Cycling





Photo courtesy of Dimitris Konstantinou

PAPHOS, Cyprus, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paphos Gran Prix 2026, held on April 4-5 in Paphos, Cyprus, brought together cyclists, teams, partners, and supporters for a two-day race that showcased both competitive performance and the continued growth of cycling on the island. Organized by INEX Club in partnership with Activate Cyprus, the event was launched in response to the postponement of a scheduled UCI race Gran Fondo Cyprus, giving riders who had trained extensively for the competition an alternative opportunity to race on the same dates in Paphos. Designed to support the cycling community and preserve a meaningful competitive experience for participants, the event followed the routes of Stages 2 and 3 of the postponed Gran Fondo Cyprus and further reinforced Cyprus’s position as an increasingly attractive destination for racing, training, and cycling tourism.

The race featured two stages across the Paphos region, with riders competing on a demanding course that combined distance, elevation, and tactical racing. Stage 1 covered 86.8 km with 1,506 meters of ascent, while Stage 2 covered 50 km with 1,445 meters of ascent, offering a rigorous test of endurance, pacing, and climbing ability. The event also included overall, age-category, and team classifications as part of its official competition structure.

The event had a distinctly international character, with athletes representing a wide range of countries, including Cyprus, Germany, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Slovenia, the Netherlands, Ukraine, Latvia, Moldova, and Switzerland. According to the official race results, the winners across the men’s age categories were: Nussbaumer Harry, Theocharous Michalis, Kolenchits Kirill, Zakarin Aidar, Ahhas Christodoulos and Veretennikov Marat. The winners in the women’s age categories were: Mckillop Alexandra, Steffen Simone, Kovalchuk Ekaterina and Sinevich Alina. Kovalchuk Ekaterina and Zakarin Aidar claimed overall victory.

Additional classification results, including age-group standings and category placements, is reflected in the official race summary issued by the organizers.

Paphos Gran Prix 2026 was supported by a number of partners and sponsors committed to the continued development of cycling, including ARETI International Group and its founder, Cypriot entrepreneur, philanthropist and former member of UCI Management Committee Igor Makarov , a long-time supporter of the sport and its development in Cyprus and internationally. Their support reflects a broader commitment to initiatives that promote sport, healthy lifestyles, and community engagement.

“Paphos Gran Prix reflects exactly the kind of sporting platform that helps cycling grow - competitive, well-organized, and accessible to a wider community,” said Igor Makarov. “Cyprus offers exceptional natural conditions for the sport, and events like this play an important role in strengthening its position on the international cycling calendar.”

Beyond the results, the event was designed to create a meaningful racing experience for both ambitious amateur riders and experienced competitors, while also contributing to the broader visibility of cycling in Cyprus. By combining athletic performance with strong local and international support, the race underscored the value of collaboration among athletes, organizers, sponsors, and regional partners.

As interest in cycling tourism and competitive road racing continues to expand across the Mediterranean, events such as Paphos Gran Prix are expected to play an increasingly important role in shaping the region’s sporting calendar and strengthening Cyprus’s profile as a destination for the sport.

For more information, visit https://inex.club/paphosgranprix .

About ARETI

ARETI International Group is a Cyprus-registered, Europe-based international company founded in 2015 by Igor Makarov. The group has diversified business interests across Europe, North America, and the Middle East, with a focus on strategic investments, innovation, sports development, and charitable engagement.

ARETI combines a long-term business approach with a commitment to professionalism, transparency, and social responsibility. In addition to its business activities, the group supports initiatives that promote healthier lifestyles, community development, and the advancement of sport, including cycling.

Contact Details:

Name: ARETI Public Relations team

Company: ARETI International Group

Email: pr@aretigroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8bc85226-086b-458e-abc0-78a27e2ed5c3