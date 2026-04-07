THE KING CENTER ANNOUNCES STACEY D. STEWART AS BOARD CHAIR

Atlanta, GA., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The King Center today announced that its Board of Trustees has elected Stacey D. Stewart as Chair of the Board. The vote took place on Thursday, April 2, 2026. Stewart succeeds Dr. Angela Farris Watkins, who served as Interim Chair following the passing of Board Chair Dexter Scott King in January 2024.

A seasoned executive with more than 25 years of leadership experience, Stewart currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Mothers Against Drunk Driving. Across her career, she has led national and global organizations through transformation, growth, and mission-driven impact, with leadership roles at March of Dimes, United Way Worldwide, Fannie Mae Foundation, and other major institutions in the corporate and nonprofit sectors.

With her experience in organizational transformation, governance, strategic growth, and public engagement, Stewart will support The King Center as it continues strengthening its preeminent leadership in Kingian Nonviolence (NV365®) and expanding its influence nationally and globally.

Stewart steps into the role at a defining moment for The King Center, as the organization advances King Center 2.0, a bold, future-focused effort to strengthen infrastructure, expand its national and global reach, and integrate technology across every dimension of its work. Central to this next chapter is the launch of King 100, a unified movement shaped by the official centennial celebrations of Mrs. Coretta Scott King in 2027 and Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in 2029. Through King 100, The King Center will spearhead several programs, initiatives, and celebrations; lead a comprehensive capital campaign to build a new landmark facility featuring world-class immersive experiences in nonviolence education, research, and culture; establish a generational endowment; and expand global programming. Together, King Center 2.0 and King 100 form a single, integrated vision, positioning The King Center for its next century of impact with clarity, purpose, and global reach.

“Stacey D. Stewart is a values-driven leader with exceptional depth of experience, strategic insight, and a strong record of guiding organizations through meaningful transformation,” said Dr. Bernice A. King, Chief Executive Officer of The King Center. “As The King Center moves forward with our King Center 2.0 Transformation, including strengthening infrastructure, planning for a new build, infusing technology, and expanding our national and global reach, Stacey’s leadership will be invaluable. I am grateful for her willingness to serve and help lead our Board of Trustees as we continue to elevate The King Center’s preeminent leadership in Kingian Nonviolence and inspire people everywhere to create the Beloved Community.”

“It is a profound honor to serve as Chair of The King Center, an institution that has shaped my life as a native Atlantan and continues to inspire the world through the enduring legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King. I am deeply committed to preserving and advancing that legacy, and I look forward to leveraging my experience in organizational transformation and strategic leadership to strengthen the Center’s impact and reach. In partnership with Dr. Bernice King’s visionary leadership, we will continue to elevate the Center’s mission of advancing justice, equity, and nonviolent social change for generations to come,” said Stacey D. Stewart.

Dr. Angela Farris Watkins will continue her service as Vice Chair of The King Center Board of Trustees after helping to provide steady leadership during this transition period.

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center) is a 501(c) (3) organization established in 1968 by Mrs. Coretta Scott King. The King Center is the official living memorial and institutional guardian of the King legacy committed to educating the world on the life, legacy, and teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The nonprofit fulfills its mission through education and training, customized curricula, research, policy, programs, technology, and advocacy to ensure Dr. King’s message continues to inspire and empower current and future generations. The King Center serves to inspire new generations to carry forward King’s unfinished work, strengthen causes and empower change-makers who are continuing his efforts today. The King Center’s premiere educational initiative, Nonviolence365®, is based on Dr. King’s nonviolent philosophy and methodology. His teachings engage participants from various sectors of society, including emerging and next generation leaders, in modules and exercises that enhance communication, leadership, interpersonal and conflict reconciliation skills. To learn more about The King Center, please visit thekingcenter.org.

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