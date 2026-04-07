CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Though Charlotte is nicknamed the Queen City, this year it will share the spotlight with the King of Fruits.

Although it’s been 125 years since a 24-year-old James Drummond Dole planted his first pineapples in Wahiawa, Hawaii, founding the Hawaiian Pineapple Company, the produce entrepreneur’s legacy is still very much alive both on the Island of Oahu and in uptown Charlotte, home of the U.S. main office of Dole Food Company.

Little did the namesake founder know that his vision to introduce an obscure, nutrient-dense delicacy would lead to the fruit’s generational reign as a universally beloved symbol for tropical vacations, hospitality, welcome and the spirit of aloha.

Dole honors the moment with today’s kick-off of its 125 th Pineapple Crowning Anniversary featuring a full slate of special recipes, serving suggestions, digital downloads, social content, special events, partner promotions and commemorations marking the Quasquicentennial of Dole’s contribution to the world.

The fresh fruit pioneer will start rolling out activities this month in Charlotte and across the country leading up to an extended celebration in June coinciding with International Pineapple Day on June 27.

Dole’s pineapple festivities come two years after its 125th Banana-Versary, marking its 125th year selling the world’s most popular banana, and just months after the launch of the award-winning* DOLE ® Colada Royale™ , a groundbreaking new pineapple variety naturally bred at Dole’s oldest pineapple farm in Honduras to offer notes of coconut.

“James Dole was a dreamer who believed that pineapples belonged on tables far beyond the islands where it grew and could be a regular part of American life,” said William Goldfield, director of corporate communications for Dole. “One hundred and twenty-five years later, that pioneering mindset still defines who we are: A group of people passionate about providing the best pineapples and other produce across the globe and forever connected to the visionary who started it all.”

Famously known as the "King of Fruits" in Europe from the 15th to the 17th century thanks to their extreme rarity, difficulty to transport, and exotic, spiky appearance, pineapples were a coveted luxury item that symbolized wealth, influence and hospitality. Because of this, they could cost thousands of dollars in today's currency.

Fortunately, modern-day visitors to the Dole 125 th Pineapple Crowning Anniversary landing page will find a multitude of free ways to satisfy their love for the fruit.

Delicious pineapple-focused breakfast, lunch, dinner, dessert, snack and smoothie recipes created exclusively by Dole over the decades.

A series of free digital downloads and hands-on DIY activities celebrating all things DOLE ® Pineapple in 2026.

Pineapple in 2026. A “Crown to Core 2026” showcase that includes factionable pineapple tips, tricks and engagements being shared on Dole’s Facebook and Instagram stories pages all year long.

A growing calendar of Dole 125 th Pineapple Crowning Anniversary events, proclamations and partnerships including appearances by Pinellopy Pineapple.

Pineapple Crowning Anniversary events, proclamations and partnerships including appearances by Pinellopy Pineapple. Dole’s largest celebration of June 27’s International Pineapple Day including blood-donation events in partnership with the American Red Cross.

Expanded launches of licensed DOLE® Pineapple flavored and themed products





Dole will also announce a number of local activities in its hometown of Charlotte.

To mark its origins, Dole will launch commemorative Dole 125th Pineapple Crowning Anniversary tags on millions of DOLE® Royal Hawaiian® Pineapples across the islands. The company is working with retailers throughout North America to bring the Dole 125th Pineapple Crowning Anniversary to shoppers through display signage, point-of-purchase materials and other in-store activations.

According to Goldfield, the Dole 125th Pineapple Crowning Anniversary will also remind the public about the countless ways that Dole has helped shape a brighter future for the pineapple and produce industry, consumers and the planet since 1901 – ranging from the building of infrastructures and other important social support in communities for pineapple workers to The Dole Way , the company’s three-pronged global sustainability initiative.

“As the global pineapple and produce industry has grown because of Dole, so too has our obligation to lead in the protection of people, food and nature for future generations,” he said.

“Our programs in water management, climate change, waste reduction, employee social equity and health and nutrition are helping to ensure another 125 years of DOLE® Pineapples and a happy, healthy global fanbase.”

Goldfield cites last year’s announcement by Dole that it is donating a portion of every case of DOLE® Colada Royale™ Pineapples sold to the creation of a new community center for its pineapple farm workers and their families in La Ceiba, Honduras. Part of an infrastructure investment in Honduras by Dole that dates to the early 1900s, the new center will be managed by the workers and provide healthcare, language classes and vocational training.

For more info, visit www.dole.com/pineapple125. Use hashtags #DolePineapples, #DolePineapples125 and #PineapplesForTheFuture to join in on the conversation.

About Dole Food Company

Dole Food Company, Inc., is one of the world's largest producers and marketers of high-quality produce. Dole is an industry leader in many of the products it sells, as well as in nutrition education.

In addition to its 125th year of DOLE® Pineapple, 2026 marks the 175th anniversary of Dole Food Company which traces its roots back to 1851. For more information, please visit www.dole.com.

*Winner of the 2026 Best New Product for Fresh Fruit determined by feedback in a national survey of 10,000 American consumers by BrandSpark International in association with Newsweek.

Contact:

Bob Ochsner

(949) 233-0984

bob@sophiaschoice.com

Photo: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3f3b71d0-93ab-4ddd-8f85-ee8dee9d6271