New York, USA, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Severe Asthma Clinical Trial Pipeline Appears Robust With 30+ Key Pharma Companies Actively Working in the Therapeutics Segment | DelveInsight | DelveInsight

The severe asthma clinical trial analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research of 35+ pipeline severe asthma drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

DelveInsight’s Severe Asthma Pipeline Insight 2026 report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline therapies for severe asthma across various stages of clinical development. The report offers an in-depth analysis of key trends, emerging therapies, and competitive landscape dynamics, highlighting the strategies of major pharmaceutical companies to advance the pipeline and capitalize on future growth opportunities. In addition, it includes critical insights into clinical trial benchmarking, partnering and licensing activities, and regulatory pathways involving the FDA and EMA, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions and optimize development strategies within the severe asthma domain.

Severe Asthma Clinical Trial Analysis Summary

DelveInsight’s severe asthma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 30+ active players working to develop 35+ pipeline severe asthma drugs.

active players working to develop pipeline severe asthma drugs. Key severe asthma companies such as CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology, Oneness Biotech, Biosion, Suzhou Connect Biopharmaceuticals, Upstream Bio, Teva Branded Pharmaceutical Industries, Lanier Biotherapeutics, Nanjing RegeneCore Biotech Co., Ltd., AstraZeneca, Generate Biomedicines, Incyte Corporation, Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and others are evaluating new severe asthma drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new severe asthma drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising pipeline severe asthma therapies, such as CM326, FB704A, BSI-045B, CBP-201, Verekitug, TEV-56248, LNR 125.38, RC1416, Tezepelumab, GB-0895, Povorcitinib, CM310, SHR-1905, and others, are in different phases of severe asthma clinical trials.

and others, are in different phases of severe asthma clinical trials. Approximately 15+ severe asthma drugs are in the mid stage of development, whereas 8+ drugs are in the early stages of development.

Notable MoAs in severe asthma clinical trials include Antioxidants, Apoptosis inhibitors, Dopamine receptor agonists, Free radical scavengers, Thymic stromal lymphopoietin inhibitors, Interleukin 6 inhibitors, Interleukin 4 receptor alpha subunit antagonists, CRLF2 protein antagonists, Beta 2 adrenergic receptor agonists, Steroid receptor agonists, Interleukin 4 receptor antagonists, Interleukin 5 inhibitors, and others.

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What is Severe Asthma?

Severe asthma is a chronic respiratory condition in which asthma symptoms remain uncontrolled despite the regular use of high-dose inhaled corticosteroids and additional controller medications, or worsen when treatment is reduced. People with severe asthma experience frequent and intense symptoms such as breathlessness, wheezing, chest tightness, and coughing, often accompanied by recurrent exacerbations that may require oral steroids, emergency care, or hospitalization. The disease is characterized by persistent airway inflammation, bronchial hyperresponsiveness, and airway remodeling, leading to significant impairment in lung function and quality of life. Severe asthma is not a single disease entity but a heterogeneous condition with multiple underlying phenotypes and endotypes, necessitating individualized assessment and targeted treatment approaches.





Find out more about severe asthma drugs @ Severe Asthma Treatment

A snapshot of the Pipeline Severe Asthma Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA CM326 CSPC Pharmaceutical Group III Thymic stromal lymphopoietin inhibitors; Thymic stromal lymphopoietin modulators Subcutaneous BSI-045B Biosion III Thymic stromal lymphopoietin inhibitors Subcutaneous TEV-56248 Teva Branded Pharmaceutical Industries III Beta 2 adrenergic receptor agonists; Steroid receptor agonists Oral inhalation powder CBP-201 Suzhou Connect Biopharmaceuticals III Interleukin 4 receptor alpha subunit antagonists Subcutaneous FB704A Oneness Biotech II Interleukin 6 inhibitors Intravenous RC1416 Nanjing RegeneCore Biotech Co., Ltd. II Interleukin 4 receptor antagonists, Interleukin 5 inhibitors Subcutaneous Verekitug Upstream Biosciences II CRLF2 protein antagonists Subcutaneous

Learn more about the emerging severe asthma therapies @ Severe Asthma Clinical Trials

Stuti Mahajan, consulting manager at DelveInsight, said that the rise in severe asthma cases propels demand for advanced treatment options, spurring innovation and investment in pharmaceutical research and development.

Recent Developments in Severe Asthma Treatment Space

In February 2026, Upstream Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage company developing treatments for inflammatory diseases, with an initial focus on severe respiratory disorders, announced positive top-line results from the Phase II VALIANT clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of verekitug in adults with severe asthma.

In February 2026, in the pooled analysis of KALOS and LOGOS, BREZTRI also demonstrated clinically meaningful reductions in the annualized rate of severe asthma exacerbations versus ICS/LABA medicines in patients with or without a recent asthma exacerbation.

In February 2026, Generate Biomedicines’ lead asset, GB-0895, targets severe asthma and COPD, with Phase III enrollment expected to be completed by H2 2027.

In January 2026, GSK announced that it had entered a multi-year strategic collaboration agreement with Helix, aiming to drive the development of precision medicines. The announcement comes on the heels of the FDA’s approval of GSK’s Exdensur for adolescents and adults with severe asthma characterized by an eosinophilic phenotype.

In January 2026, A clinical trial to determine the best intravenous (IV) treatments for children with severe asthma will go ahead thanks to an almost $5 million Medical Research Future Fund grant. The clinical trial spearheaded by Professor Simon Craig, Adjunct Clinical Professor in the School of Clinical Sciences at Monash Health and paediatric emergency medicine physician at Monash Medical Centre, will provide clinicians with clear evidence to make more informed decisions, provide faster and more effective treatment, reduce unnecessary variation between hospitals, and ultimately improve outcomes for children with severe asthma.

In December 2025, the FDA had approved GSK’s Exdensur (depemokimab-ulaa) for the treatment of severe asthma as an add-on maintenance therapy in adult and pediatric patients 12 years and older.

In December 2025, Generate Biomedicines announced its plans to initiate two global Phase III clinical trials, SOLAIRIA-1 and SOLAIRIA-2, evaluating GB-0895 in approximately 1,600 adults and adolescents with severe asthma whose disease remains inadequately managed on current therapies. GB-0895 is an investigational, long-acting monoclonal antibody engineered with AI to target thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP), a key driver of airway inflammation. These studies will evaluate the efficacy of GB-0895 in reducing clinically significant asthma exacerbations over 52 weeks, the primary objective for both trials.

Scope of the Severe Asthma Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, Topical

Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, Topical Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Recombinant fusion proteins, Small molecule, Monoclonal antibody, Peptide, Polymer, Gene therapy

: Recombinant fusion proteins, Small molecule, Monoclonal antibody, Peptide, Polymer, Gene therapy Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action : Antioxidants, Apoptosis inhibitors, Dopamine receptor agonists, Free radical scavengers, Thymic stromal lymphopoietin inhibitors, Interleukin 6 inhibitors, Interleukin 4 receptor alpha subunit antagonists, CRLF2 protein antagonists, Beta 2 adrenergic receptor agonists, Steroid receptor agonists, Interleukin 4 receptor antagonists, Interleukin 5 inhibitors

: Antioxidants, Apoptosis inhibitors, Dopamine receptor agonists, Free radical scavengers, Thymic stromal lymphopoietin inhibitors, Interleukin 6 inhibitors, Interleukin 4 receptor alpha subunit antagonists, CRLF2 protein antagonists, Beta 2 adrenergic receptor agonists, Steroid receptor agonists, Interleukin 4 receptor antagonists, Interleukin 5 inhibitors Key Severe Asthma Companies : CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology, Oneness Biotech, Biosion, Suzhou Connect Biopharmaceuticals, Upstream Bio, Teva Branded Pharmaceutical Industries, Lanier Biotherapeutics, Nanjing RegeneCore Biotech Co., Ltd., AstraZeneca, Generate Biomedicines, Incyte Corporation, Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and others

: CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology, Oneness Biotech, Biosion, Suzhou Connect Biopharmaceuticals, Upstream Bio, Teva Branded Pharmaceutical Industries, Lanier Biotherapeutics, Nanjing RegeneCore Biotech Co., Ltd., AstraZeneca, Generate Biomedicines, Incyte Corporation, Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and others Key Severe Asthma Pipeline Therapies: CM326, FB704A, BSI-045B, CBP-201, Verekitug, TEV-56248, LNR 125.38, RC1416, Tezepelumab, GB-0895, Povorcitinib, CM310, SHR-1905 and others

Dive deep into rich insights for new severe asthma treatments, visit @ Severe Asthma Drugs

Table of Contents

1. Severe Asthma Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Severe Asthma Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Severe Asthma Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Severe Asthma Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Severe Asthma Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Severe Asthma Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Severe Asthma Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Severe Asthma Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Severe Asthma Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Severe Asthma Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Severe Asthma Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

For further information on the severe asthma cure research, reach out @ Medication for Severe Asthma Treatment

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