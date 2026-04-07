Uniti Solutions Recognized as Americas Service Provider of the Year for 2026 Cato Networks Americas Partner Awards

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Solutions, a premier provider of telecom infrastructure solutions, today announced it was recognized as the Americas Service Provider of the Year for the 2026 Cato Networks Americas Partner Awards. This is the second year in a row that Uniti has been named a winner in this category.

The award highlights Uniti’s successful collaboration with Cato, working together to offer a high-performance, turnkey service for secure networking. As a result, Uniti customers’ network security is more effective and easier to maintain for all users, both in and out of the office, and across all devices regardless of location—domestically and internationally.

“We’re honored to be recognized as the Americas Service Provider of the Year for the 2026 Cato Networks Americas Partner Awards. This award underscores our commitment to delivering secure, high‑performance network services that put customers first,” said Art Nichols, chief technology officer at Uniti Solutions. “Together, with Cato, we are helping businesses achieve robust security and reliable networking while also maintaining operational efficiency. We’re proud of the results we’re delivering and grateful to our teams and customers for making this recognition possible.”

Uniti Solutions is the first managed service provider in North America to deliver a managed SASE (MSASE) service powered by the Cato SASE Platform, aligning across users, apps, and devices from one device.

To power the MSASE service, Uniti provides high‑performance, reliable fiber connectivity, on‑site installation, and end‑to‑end managed support. Cato delivers its cloud‑native SASE platform, which converges security and networking, with a global private backbone.

“For the 2026 Cato Networks Americas Partner Awards, we recognize the outstanding achievements and unwavering commitment from our Americas partners to deliver SASE and managed SASE in the region,” said Karl Soderlund, global channel chief at Cato Networks. “Our Americas partners are essential to our success. We congratulate all the winners and look forward to building on this momentum together.”

The 2026 Cato Networks Americas Partner Awards celebrate partners that demonstrate commitment to the Cato customer experience, innovation with the use of Cato products, and outstanding business results. The full list of winners can be found here.

About Uniti Solutions

Uniti Solutions, a business unit of Uniti (NASDAQ: UNIT), delivers customized, cloud-enabled connectivity, communications and a full suite of managed connectivity, collaboration, and network security solutions reaching nearly 95% of business, state and local government and education customer locations in the U.S. Additional information about Uniti Solutions is available at solutions.uniti.com. Engage with us on LinkedIn.

Uniti Solutions PR Contact:

Megan Krtek

Megan.Krtek@uniti.com